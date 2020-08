i would like to make this offical. Because people deserve to know this. Because of some moderators attitute towards Turkish Members we decided to leave PDF alltogether. This happend before in WAFF. I guess it is gonna happen again. Moderation deleted much of our replies because they didnt wanted anyone to know about their incompetency. Well i have been here for 8 years and some of our friends were here for much longer. They feel all their time ,all their effords are wasted on PDF and after everything they have done for this forum nobody gave a crap about Turkish Members. So ı would like to end this with declaring that we will start another website that communicates in English in Near Future. I am sure you about it very soon.

