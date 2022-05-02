[Information] Schedule of Imran Khan Jalsas in Punjab before Islamabad March (Mianwali, Jhelum, Attock, Sialkot, Faisalabad, Chakwal)

PTI PUNJAB JALSAS 2022

6th May - Mianwali



10th May - JHELUM



12th May - ATTOCK



14th May - SIALKOT



15th May - Faisalabad



19th May - Chakwal

Punjab kay bhai loog. Time to show your strength.

The schedule of Imran Khan Jalsas for mobilization of people for Islambad March has been out by PTI secretariatMay Allah protect Imran Khan, and bless Pakistan. ameen