[Information] Schedule of Imran Khan Jalsas in Punjab before Islamabad March (Mianwali, Jhelum, Attock, Sialkot, Faisalabad, Chakwal)

Ghazwa-e-Hind
Apr 9, 2019
The schedule of Imran Khan Jalsas for mobilization of people for Islambad March has been out by PTI secretariat
PTI PUNJAB JALSAS 2022
6th May - Mianwali
10th May - JHELUM
12th May - ATTOCK
14th May - SIALKOT
15th May - Faisalabad
19th May - Chakwal
Punjab kay bhai loog. Time to show your strength.
May Allah protect Imran Khan, and bless Pakistan. ameen
