[Information] Schedule of Imran Khan Jalsas in Punjab before Islamabad March (Mianwali, Jhelum, Attock, Sialkot, Faisalabad, Chakwal)

Ghazwa-e-Hind

Apr 9, 2019
Pakistan
Pakistan
The schedule of Imran Khan Jalsas for mobilization of people for Islambad March has been out by PTI secretariat

PTI PUNJAB JALSAS 2022

6th May - Mianwali

10th May - JHELUM

12th May - ATTOCK

14th May - SIALKOT

15th May - Faisalabad

19th May - Chakwal


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1521067651027685376


Punjab kay bhai loog. Time to show your strength.

May Allah protect Imran Khan, and bless Pakistan. ameen
 
