Information Regarding ICTO For Female

R

Rimsha Rafique

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Apr 27, 2020
0
0
3
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Assalam-o-Alaikum, I am Rimsha... I Have just completed my Bachelors Degree in Computer Science (BCS) From Comsats University Abbottabad... I want to apply for Information and Computer Technology Officer (ICTO). Now let's get to the point... I have following Questions that I want to clear...

1) Can a female apply for ICTO after BCS (Computer Science) Degree?
2) Is it necessary to have only one C grade and all other B or A grades for Applying to ICTO?
3) Can Anyone tell; What are the required books for completing the ISSB Test for ICTO and is there an online site from where I can buy them?

Looking forward for your reply...

JazakAllah :)
 
