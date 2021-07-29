Information Regarding ICTO For Female

Assalam-o-Alaikum, I am Rimsha... I Have just completed my Bachelors Degree in Computer Science (BCS) From Comsats University Abbottabad... I want to apply for Information and Computer Technology Officer (ICTO). Now let's get to the point... I have following Questions that I want to clear...1) Can a female apply for ICTO after BCS (Computer Science) Degree?2) Is it necessary to have only one C grade and all other B or A grades for Applying to ICTO?3) Can Anyone tell; What are the required books for completing the ISSB Test for ICTO and is there an online site from where I can buy them?Looking forward for your reply...JazakAllah