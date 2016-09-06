What's new

Information Pool & Analysis on Pakistan's AF Aspiration for Su-35 / Su-35S - FLANKER-E

omegalamba7XL9

omegalamba7XL9

Pakistan Air Force Chief of Staff had fruitful talks in Moscow in July on purchasing of Russian Su-35 fighter jets.



MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Chief of Air Staff of the Pakistan Air Force Sohail Aman had "fruitful talks" in Moscow in July on purchasing of Russian Su-35 (NATO reporting name: Flanker-E) fighter jets, Pakistani Ambassador to Russia Qazi Khalilullah told Sputnik.

"Chief of Air Staff Marshal Sohail Aman had fruitful talks with the Russian partners on this issue in July," Khalilullah said answering a question on whether Islamabad could purchase the Su-35 aircraft.

According to the official, the Pakistani Air Force "is considering different options of deepening cooperation with Russia."



The news does not say that the deal has been finalized yet
Plus the Russians will never sell us the AL41 engines because of Indian lobbying. Most likely the deal will involve just the airframes :lol:
 
ZedZeeshan

News is Quoting the Ambassador and he cannot lie..although he can hide lots of information but he gave a small hint that the air cheif had a fruitful discussion which means that Russia gave positive looks to the chief... :) :D
 
ZedZeeshan

member.exe said:
He did not confirm the news.
Plus the Russians will never sell us the AL41 engines because of Indian lobbying. Most likely the deal will involve just the airframes
who did not confirm the news...?? Ambassador...?? you mean Ambassador should again give an interview to another news agency to confirm that this previous interview is authentic..
 
