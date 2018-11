Aoa



If you know why the SC acquitted her in the first place, you know that there is a good chance the review petition could end up with the same result: acquittal of the accused.



I wonder what the Government thinks will happen in that situation. Do they think that TLP would simply accept the decision next time around?



Given that the Government has seemingly back off a bit, I wonder what kind of pressure would be on the Judges who have been declared 'wajib ul qatl'.



I pray and hope there is someone who has both the authority and understanding needed to address this problem wisely.



