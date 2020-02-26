Information about Golf Courses in Lahore
Golf is a famous sport that is played worldwide. It is a club-and-ball sport that is played by using various clubs that are used to hit the balls into the holes on the course in as few attempts as possible.
Pakistan has some beautiful golf courses where people love to play golf and enjoy their time. These golf courses are located in the cities like Lahore, Karachi, Multan, Peshawar and Rawalpindi. Here we are going to have a look at the Golf Courses located in the city of gardens, Lahore.
Defence Raya Golf and Country Club
Source: drgcc.com
The Defence Raya Golf and Country Club is owned by Defence Housing Authority (DHA) and BRDB Group. It follows the international standards by having 18 hole golf course. The Defence Raya Golf Course spans over 400 acres of beautiful land. It is a prestigious golf and country club that is located near a high-end commercial centre. Hence, it is one of the beautiful golf courses in Lahore.
Address: Sector M, Phase-6, DHA, Lahore, Pakistan
Contact No: +924237338502
Lahore Gymkhana
Source: Tariq Malik thenews.com.pk
The Lahore Gymkhana is a sports club in Lahore that facilitates its members with the sporting facilities such as golf, tennis, billiards, cricket, squash and swimming. It was founded in 1878 and is the oldest club in Lahore.
Read More: The magnificent Gwadar Cricket Stadium to witness a match between Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators on 25th March.
The Lahore Gymkhana is spread over 117.03 acres. Whereas the golf course at Lahore Gymkhana is of international standards with 18 holes golf course. Furthermore, the Lahore Gymkhana is run by an elected 12 members of the executive committee.
Address: Upper Shahra-e-Quaid-e-Azam, Lahore.
Contact No: +924235750301
Lahore Garrison Golf and Country Club
Source: golfpass.com
Lahore Garrison Golf and Country Club is a Golf Club in Lahore and was built in 1986. The club provides premium facilities to its members such as swimming, sports activities including long tennis, archery and dining and amusement facilities. Moreover, the Lahore Garrison golf club has 18 holes and its length is about 6700 yards. While the style of the golf club is Parkland.
Address: Amjad Chauhdry Road, Lahore, 54000, Pakistan
Contact No: 04236660016
Royal Palm Golf & Country Club
Source: rpgcc.com
Royal Palm Golf & Country Club is a state-of-the-art 72 par, 18 holes golf course and a social club in Lahore. Previously, this club was known as Pakistan Railways Golf Club but Pakistan Railways sold this club in 2001 to the current management. Other than the golf course, the club also gives the facilities of dining, a 3D cinema, and much more.
Address: 52 Canal Bank Road Lahore, Pakistan
Contact No: +9242111602602
OASIS Golf Club
Source: oasisgolfclub.com
The Oasis Golf Club is spread over an area of 1350 kanals. However, it is a 9 hole and 36 par Golf Course located at the edge of Lahore. Further, the other leisure activities at Oasis include sand buggies, archery, horse riding, tennis courts, inflatables and cycling.
Address: Main Multan Road (Opp. Honda Cars), Lahore
Golf is a famous sport that is played worldwide. It is a club-and-ball sport that is played by using various clubs that are used to hit the balls into the holes on the course in as few attempts as possible.
Pakistan has some beautiful golf courses where people love to play golf and enjoy their time. These golf courses are located in the cities like Lahore, Karachi, Multan, Peshawar and Rawalpindi. Here we are going to have a look at the Golf Courses located in the city of gardens, Lahore.
Defence Raya Golf and Country Club
The Defence Raya Golf and Country Club is owned by Defence Housing Authority (DHA) and BRDB Group. It follows the international standards by having 18 hole golf course. The Defence Raya Golf Course spans over 400 acres of beautiful land. It is a prestigious golf and country club that is located near a high-end commercial centre. Hence, it is one of the beautiful golf courses in Lahore.
Address: Sector M, Phase-6, DHA, Lahore, Pakistan
Contact No: +924237338502
Lahore Gymkhana
The Lahore Gymkhana is a sports club in Lahore that facilitates its members with the sporting facilities such as golf, tennis, billiards, cricket, squash and swimming. It was founded in 1878 and is the oldest club in Lahore.
Read More: The magnificent Gwadar Cricket Stadium to witness a match between Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators on 25th March.
The Lahore Gymkhana is spread over 117.03 acres. Whereas the golf course at Lahore Gymkhana is of international standards with 18 holes golf course. Furthermore, the Lahore Gymkhana is run by an elected 12 members of the executive committee.
Address: Upper Shahra-e-Quaid-e-Azam, Lahore.
Contact No: +924235750301
Lahore Garrison Golf and Country Club
Lahore Garrison Golf and Country Club is a Golf Club in Lahore and was built in 1986. The club provides premium facilities to its members such as swimming, sports activities including long tennis, archery and dining and amusement facilities. Moreover, the Lahore Garrison golf club has 18 holes and its length is about 6700 yards. While the style of the golf club is Parkland.
Address: Amjad Chauhdry Road, Lahore, 54000, Pakistan
Contact No: 04236660016
Royal Palm Golf & Country Club
Royal Palm Golf & Country Club is a state-of-the-art 72 par, 18 holes golf course and a social club in Lahore. Previously, this club was known as Pakistan Railways Golf Club but Pakistan Railways sold this club in 2001 to the current management. Other than the golf course, the club also gives the facilities of dining, a 3D cinema, and much more.
Address: 52 Canal Bank Road Lahore, Pakistan
Contact No: +9242111602602
OASIS Golf Club
Source: oasisgolfclub.com
The Oasis Golf Club is spread over an area of 1350 kanals. However, it is a 9 hole and 36 par Golf Course located at the edge of Lahore. Further, the other leisure activities at Oasis include sand buggies, archery, horse riding, tennis courts, inflatables and cycling.
Address: Main Multan Road (Opp. Honda Cars), Lahore