Information about Golf Courses in Lahore

Pakistan has some beautiful golf courses where people love to play golf and enjoy their time. These golf courses are located in the cities like Lahore, Karachi, Multan, Peshawar and Rawalpindi. Here we are going to have a look at the Golf Courses located in the city of gardens, Lahore.The Defence Raya Golf and Country Club is owned by Defence Housing Authority (DHA) and BRDB Group. It follows the international standards by having 18 hole golf course. The Defence Raya Golf Course spans over 400 acres of beautiful land. It is a prestigious golf and country club that is located near a high-end commercial centre. Hence, it is one of the beautiful golf courses in Lahore.Address: Sector M, Phase-6, DHA, Lahore, PakistanContact No: +924237338502The Lahore Gymkhana is a sports club in Lahore that facilitates its members with the sporting facilities such as golf, tennis, billiards, cricket, squash and swimming. It was founded in 1878 and is the oldest club in Lahore.The Lahore Gymkhana is spread over 117.03 acres. Whereas the golf course at Lahore Gymkhana is of international standards with 18 holes golf course. Furthermore, the Lahore Gymkhana is run by an elected 12 members of the executive committee.Address: Upper Shahra-e-Quaid-e-Azam, Lahore.Contact No: +924235750301Lahore Garrison Golf and Country Club is a Golf Club in Lahore and was built in 1986. The club provides premium facilities to its members such as swimming, sports activities including long tennis, archery and dining and amusement facilities. Moreover, the Lahore Garrison golf club has 18 holes and its length is about 6700 yards. While the style of the golf club is Parkland.Address: Amjad Chauhdry Road, Lahore, 54000, PakistanContact No: 04236660016Royal Palm Golf & Country Club is a state-of-the-art 72 par, 18 holes golf course and a social club in Lahore. Previously, this club was known as Pakistan Railways Golf Club but Pakistan Railways sold this club in 2001 to the current management. Other than the golf course, the club also gives the facilities of dining, a 3D cinema, and much more.Address: 52 Canal Bank Road Lahore, PakistanContact No: +9242111602602The Oasis Golf Club is spread over an area of 1350 kanals. However, it is a 9 hole and 36 par Golf Course located at the edge of Lahore. Further, the other leisure activities at Oasis include sand buggies, archery, horse riding, tennis courts, inflatables and cycling.Address: Main Multan Road (Opp. Honda Cars), Lahore