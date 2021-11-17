What's new

Information about CSS in Pakistan: Examination, Grades, Groups & Pay Scales

In Pakistan, the bureaucracy serves as the backbone in running the state machinery. Thus, government jobs are the priority of the youth because of the power, job security, and benefits that come with the role.

The Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) recruits ideal candidates for these lucrative jobs majorly through the Central Superior Services exams (CSS).

The author, Zuha Tiwana, provides a detailed view of the CSS process - discussing the exams, interviews, common training, and eventual allocations.

To read the complete article, visit: https://www.paradigmshift.com.pk
 
