Infographic: Things you need to know about China at Davos 2019

China is among the top 20 most-innovative economies in the annual Global Innovation Index (GII) ranking published last July by Cornell University and the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO).

China's first 5G subway station was officially put into service in 2019, and the country is expected to become the world's largest 5G market by 2025, accounting for 430 million 5G connections, or one-third of the global total.