Infographic: India's GDP - Apples to apples
Be it any metric, India's GDP has suffered the biggest contraction among world's major economies
Mudit Kapoor | Mohsin Sheikh | September 8, 2020 | Updated 19:15 IST
It's bad, no matter how you cut it. India's GDP was already going downhill before COVID-19 arrived; the pandemic catalysed the nosedive. As a result, India reported its worst decline in GDP growth since 1996, when it started publishing quarterly national accounts. Only agriculture managed to grow - a measly 3.4 per cent - while every other sector tanked. This BusinessToday.In infographic compares decline in India's GDP with contractions in other major global economies in three different metrics, and analyses its severity.
It's bad, no matter how you cut it. India's GDP was already going downhill before COVID-19 arrived; the pandemic catalysed the nosedive. As a result, India reported its worst decline in GDP growth since 1996, when it started publishing quarterly national accounts. Only agriculture managed to grow - a measly 3.4 per cent - while every other sector tanked. This BusinessToday.In infographic compares decline in India's GDP with contractions in other major global economies in three different metrics, and analyses its severity.
