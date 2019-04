Tens of thousands of Hasidic Jews crowd Brooklyn streets for funeral of popular rabbi, 95, who survived the Holocaust and despised the internet - and no one with a smartphone could touch the coffin

Huge crowds were pictured in Borough Park for the funeral of The Skulener Rebbe, Rabbi Yisroel Avrohom Portugal, who died aged 95 on Monday in New York City surrounded by his family

Images from the scene show an estimated 100,000 mourners lining the streets to pay their respects

People openly wept as others climbed lampposts and crowds were controlled by a huge police presence

The popular Rabbi had survived the Nazi death camps and came to the United States in 1960

There were some chaotic scenes at the funeral and two police officers were injured

The funeral saw the whole area shutdown with road closures and blocks and shops not opened out of respect

The Skulener Rebbe Rabbi Yisroel Avrohom Portugal came to the United States in 1960 after he was jailed in Romania

Portugal died at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, surrounded by his family, on Monday after being admitted in February

Thousands lined the streets and rooftops of Borough Park in Brooklyn, New York for the funeral procession

The body needed to be transported to Baltimore to Brooklyn, which meant he was unable to be buried on the same day as his death, which is Hasidic custom

Portugal was a strict opponent of Internet use and would reportedly set fire to a television each year on the eve of Passover

There were chaotic scenes at the funeral where the police lost control of the crowd and the hearse ran over the leg of an NYPD officer. Another officer was said to have been hit in the head with a drone

It was announced during the service that those with a smart phone should not touch the body or the coffin

Rabbi Portugal was called 'a truly inspiring and special individual that we should all aspire to be like' by Assembly Member Simcha Eichenstein