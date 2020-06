I am not familiar with Iran domestic politics, but from a Chinese practice, this letter is a political move.

I don't think it's good for the country.



Maybe Iran political tradition and culture is different, people like to debate publicly over sensitive affairs. Chinese don't.



In Chinese point of view, the MASS don't and won't understand the complexity of foreign affairs, thus can NOT understand the national interest. MASS are short sighted, individual interest driven.

