Some homosexuals in Pakistan out of fear of castration and become a joke in society lived a dual life, they are Gay but try to live as straight , this might be the case here and many other rape cases which involved male child .

I know few Gay people from Karachi , He was once beaten up by the Gaming arena people for trying to kiss a young guy .

I have nothing against gay , nor i support violence or discrimination against them but in such rape or sexual assault cases, i hope that such scums gets a horrific punishment .







Majority of Madarsas have few Gay cases if you dig deep, most of the time such news are suppressed by Imam's and clerics to avoid shame .

