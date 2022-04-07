Inflight Scare: Malaysia Airlines 737 800 Drops 7,000 Feet In Seconds

Passengers onboard a Malaysia Airlines Boeing 737-800 reportedly got a scare when their plane suddenly dropped 7,000 feet on the weekend. The jet, en route from Kuala Lumpur to Tawau on Sunday, was turned around and returned to KL, with the airline later filing a Mandatory Occurrence Report with Malaysian aviation safety authorities.Not reported in MSM but was revealed in her blog by a passenger onboard.It happened 4 days ago.