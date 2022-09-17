Inflation tops 10% in European Union, Inflation is rising faster in Europe than in the U.S., driven by the cost of energy ​

Inflation tops 10% in European Union Inflation is rising faster in Europe than in the U.S., driven by the cost of energy, food and services. Meanwhile, excess mortality in the EU remains high but is lower than the worst periods of the pandemic.