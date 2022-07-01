What's new

Inflation rises to whopping 21.3pc in June, highest in over 13 years

C87E2D56-81B6-4A4F-A65B-8B5FCFE5FFEF.jpeg

Inflation, as measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), rose to 21.32 per cent in June, the highest in over 13 years, data shared by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) revealed on Friday.

Last month, inflation was recorded at 13.76pc. In June, inflation rose 6.34pc month-on-month (MoM) and 21.32pc year-on-year (YoY), which was the highest figure since December 2008 when inflation stood at 23.3pc.

According to the PBS, inflation increased by 19.84pc in urban areas and 23.55pc in rural areas.

Multiple sectors witnessed double-digit inflation but the trend was driven largely by transport, which saw a 62.17pc rise and perishable food items, prices of which increased by 36.34pc.

Other sectors in which inflation was measured in the double digits are:

Non-perishable food items (24.43pc)
Restaurants and hotels (21.85pc)
Furnishing and household equipment maintenance (18.76pc)
Alcoholic beverages and tobacco (17.6pc)
Miscellaneous goods and services (15.83pc)
Recreation and culture (14.35pc)
Clothing and footwear (13.72)
Housing and utilities (13.48pc)
Health (11.3pc)
Education and communication were the only two sectors where inflation was in the single digits at 9.46pc and 1.96pc, respectively.

The PBS press release, while detailing the rise in non-food-related commodities, showed that motor fuel, liquefied hydrocarbons and electricity charges saw massive increases year-on-year, with motor fuel prices rising by at least 95pc.

Tough times ahead
The finance ministry had earlier predicted that inflation would go beyond Third, the persistent rise in domestic consumer prices is eroding real incomes, limiting the spending power of consumers and investors. "These risk factors may challenge the macroeconomic environment and growth prospects, especially by negatively affecting the temporary cyclical output gap." 15pc in the upcoming fiscal year, which began from July 1 (today).
www.dawn.com

Inflation rises to whopping 21.3pc in June, highest in over 13 years

Highest monthly inflation recorded since December 2008, largely driven by transport and perishable food items.
www.dawn.com

Neutrals + PDM + US removed Imran Khan in NCM vote because of his "incompetence" in putting a check on inflation. I hope they are pretty happy with the current imported regime's competence now!
🥳🥳🥳

@muhammadhafeezmalik @Tameem @FOOLS_NIGHTMARE @Jungibaaz @RescueRanger @HRK @waz @Jango @koolio @Verve @Signalian @ziaulislam @Patriot forever @farok84 @maithil @Wood @Blueindian @Bilal9 @UKBengali @Mav3rick @El Sidd @VCheng @POPEYE-Sailor @Areesh @Zibago @AZ1 @Jazzbot @Indus Pakistan @Imran Khan
All due to inappropiate taxaxtion on OIL(SALES+LEVY WAS UNNECESSARY) and devalution purely due to instability that meant loans couldnt be rolled over

Total disaster and this instability will lst till there is any election

I think we should abolish assemblies and just make techonocarts govt with PM being the the army chief

It would mean more stability and this pupteering will stop
 
@Wood

Wood Saar,

I used to pay a $ for gas last year, but now pay $2 instead. Inflation is everywhere regardless of who is ruling where.

We have been paying a 100 bucks for a litre of petrol since 2014. ModiGee jab se aaye hain, hamara tel nikaal rahe hain

Regards
 
@Wood

Wood Saar,

I used to pay a $ for gas last year, but now pay $2 instead. Inflation is everywhere regardless of who is ruling where.

We have been paying a 100 bucks for a litre of petrol since 2014. ModiGee jab se aaye hain, hamara tel nikaal rahe hain

Regards
I think GoI has reduced taxes on fuel now, but has increased GST to compensate. Them PLI ventures have to be funded one way or another. Perhaps it is an India centric discussion for another thread 🤔
 

