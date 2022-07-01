Inflation rises to whopping 21.3pc in June, highest in over 13 years

Inflation, as measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), rose to 21.32 per cent in June, the highest in over 13 years, data shared by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) revealed on Friday.
Last month, inflation was recorded at 13.76pc. In June, inflation rose 6.34pc month-on-month (MoM) and 21.32pc year-on-year (YoY), which was the highest figure since December 2008 when inflation stood at 23.3pc.
According to the PBS, inflation increased by 19.84pc in urban areas and 23.55pc in rural areas.
Multiple sectors witnessed double-digit inflation but the trend was driven largely by transport, which saw a 62.17pc rise and perishable food items, prices of which increased by 36.34pc.
Other sectors in which inflation was measured in the double digits are:
Non-perishable food items (24.43pc)
Restaurants and hotels (21.85pc)
Furnishing and household equipment maintenance (18.76pc)
Alcoholic beverages and tobacco (17.6pc)
Miscellaneous goods and services (15.83pc)
Recreation and culture (14.35pc)
Clothing and footwear (13.72)
Housing and utilities (13.48pc)
Health (11.3pc)
Education and communication were the only two sectors where inflation was in the single digits at 9.46pc and 1.96pc, respectively.
The PBS press release, while detailing the rise in non-food-related commodities, showed that motor fuel, liquefied hydrocarbons and electricity charges saw massive increases year-on-year, with motor fuel prices rising by at least 95pc.
Tough times ahead
The finance ministry had earlier predicted that inflation would go beyond Third, the persistent rise in domestic consumer prices is eroding real incomes, limiting the spending power of consumers and investors. "These risk factors may challenge the macroeconomic environment and growth prospects, especially by negatively affecting the temporary cyclical output gap." 15pc in the upcoming fiscal year, which began from July 1 (today).
