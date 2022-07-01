Inflation rises to whopping 21.3pc in June, highest in over 13 years Highest monthly inflation recorded since December 2008, largely driven by transport and perishable food items.

According to the PBS, inflation increased by 19.84pc in urban areas and 23.55pc in rural areas.Multiple sectors witnessed double-digit inflation but the trend was driven largely by transport, which saw a 62.17pc rise and perishable food items, prices of which increased by 36.34pc.Other sectors in which inflation was measured in the double digits are:Non-perishable food items (24.43pc)Restaurants and hotels (21.85pc)Furnishing and household equipment maintenance (18.76pc)Alcoholic beverages and tobacco (17.6pc)Miscellaneous goods and services (15.83pc)Recreation and culture (14.35pc)Clothing and footwear (13.72)Housing and utilities (13.48pc)Health (11.3pc)Education and communication were the only two sectors where inflation was in the single digits at 9.46pc and 1.96pc, respectively.The PBS press release, while detailing the rise in non-food-related commodities, showed that motor fuel, liquefied hydrocarbons and electricity charges saw massive increases year-on-year, with motor fuel prices rising by at least 95pc.