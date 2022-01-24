What's new

Inflation only problem keeping me awake at night, says PM Imran

61ed3ce557895.jpg

Prime Minister Imran Khan answers questions from the general public on live television. — DawnNewsTV

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday took questions from the general public live on air during a programme called "Aap Ka Wazir-e-Azam, Aap Kay Saath", during which he revealed that inflation was the only problem keeping him awake at night.

Answering a question about skyrocketing inflation, the premier explained that it was the only problem that "kept [him] awake at night". However, he also stressed that the current inflation was a "global phenomenon".

"When we came into government, we had to deal with a massive current account deficit [...] due to this, the prices of imports soared drastically."

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1485205921768869891

He said that the world was facing a supply shortage due to the coronavirus pandemic. "The US has spent $6,000 billion for the welfare of the people during the pandemic and we spent $8bn. We must compare the situation of both countries."

He added that the United Kingdom was facing record inflation and the same was the case with other European countries.

He called on the media to keep a "balanced approach" when discussing inflation and to inform citizens of the situation across the world. "The pandemic is something that occurs once in a 100 years and has caused all countries to suffer."

He noted that the salaried class was the most affected due to inflation in Pakistan. On the other hand, the income of labourers increased by 40-60 per cent while corporate profits had also soared.

www.dawn.com

Inflation only problem keeping me awake at night, says PM Imran during live Q&A session

PM says he sees Shehbaz Sharif as a "criminal" and not as an opposition leader.
www.dawn.com

 
