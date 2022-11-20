Inflation in BD on way down and now down below 9%

Again, along with the stablisation of the forex reserves over the last 2 months, shows that BD economy is handling the current economic challenges quite well.
For comparison India is at 7%, Pakistan at 27% and Sri Lanka at 66%.
Bangladesh Inflation Rate - October 2022 Data - 1994-2021 Historical
The annual inflation rate in Bangladesh eased to 8.91% in October of 2022, from 9.10% in September and a more than 10-year high of 9.52% in August. It was the lowest reading since July, due to a slowdown in food prices (8.50% vs 9.08% in September). Meanwhile, prices climbed further for non-food...
