Infinidum has proven the effectiveness of GPS protection on the border with Syria

Infinidum has proven the effectiveness of GPS protection on the border with SyriaJuly 14, 2022The company tested the functioning of the GPSdome defense system during a Russian disruption attack. The operation of the unprotected test receiver was completely disrupted, while the protected GPS receiver continued to function properlyCaesarea's InfiniDome has recently unveiled a series of experiments in the border area with Syria, in order to test the degree of immunity of the GPS protection system it has developed to Jamming, a GPSdome model (pictured above). The border area between Israel and Syria is known as a time of GPS disruption, because the Russian forces use powerful means to disrupt GPS receivers, as part of their operational activities in Syria. Due to their intensity, the signals of disruption flow across the border and impair IDF activity. In 2019, Israel publicly condemned Russia for operating the disruption measures, which even affected commercial aircraft navigation systems that landed at Ben Gurion Airport.As part of an experiment conducted at various points along the border in the Golan Heights, Infinidom detected Russian disruption attacks and examined how they affect the functioning of GPS navigation systems. At the same time, the company tested the performance of the U-Blox M8M GNSS receiver, which is common among skimmers and vehicles. The experiment compared the performance of the shelter when it is protected and when it is not protected. The experiment showed that the protected receiver continued to receive GPS signals properly, even during an extensive disruption attack, while the exposed transceiver was completely disrupted and the navigation system lost its ability to orient and position. The protection component was able to significantly attenuate the jamming signal and allowed the receiver to differentiate between the satellite signal and the jamming signal. At the same time, the system also sent an alert about the disruption attack to the control center.GPS signals are very easy to disrupt: these are very weak signals coming from satellites sailing at an altitude of about 20,000 km. The jamming is done in two ways: transmitting strong signals that mask the original satellite signals and thereby preventing their reception, or transmitting misleading signals that send the receiver incorrect information, which makes him "think" that he is somewhere else. Infinidom's GPSdome system uses the Null Steering Algorithm, and the company's RFIC transmission component. The module detects the interference signals, and transmits to them a directed signal which weakens them 50 times and thereby prevents the interference. The module is suitable for use in unmanned systems: it is installed between the GPS receiver and its receiving antennas, weighs 150 grams and has a power consumption of less than 0.8 watts.Border areas, especially between hostile countries, are prone to GPS disruptions designed to disrupt UAV patrol and observation activities. Disturbance signals can damage not only military vehicles, but also GPS-based civilian systems, such as farm tools, civilian skimmers and even passenger planes passing through the area. For example, drug cartels in Mexico use disguises to disguise their activities from U.S. law enforcement, and even pirates sometimes use such systems as part of a shipwreck operation. One of the investors in Infinidom is the American electronics giant Honeywell. About a year ago, the two companies announced a joint project to develop defense systems for military gliders, UAVs and flying taxis.In the video: Measuring the protected shelter during the disruption attack: