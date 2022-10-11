What's new

Infestation issue in the UK

Musings

Musings

India has now displaced China as being the largest recipients of sponsored study visas in the UK.

The number of students swarming around London begging and looking for work is incredible. We own a chain of shops round London and yesterday were swamped with Indians struggling to speak the language begging and or looking for work. Desperate and having given their life savings just to get here, find they have no money to live eat let alone study. Some have set up cardboard shelter dens in and around Southall,

Modi expansion of becoming a new superpower has clearly not worked.

In an interview with the Spectator, Braverman said Indian migrants make up the largest number of visa overstayers in the UK. The home secretary also criticised a deal with India, signed by her predecessor Priti Patel, to increase the number of illegal migrants and overstayers returned to the country, saying the agreement “has not necessarily worked very well”.

www.theguardian.com

Suella Braverman speaks out against likely UK trade deal with India

New home secretary objects to increasing visas for Indians and critiques predecessor's attempt to return overstayers
www.theguardian.com

Clearly these Indians are not interested in studying and here to get away from shining India (understandable) and staying here illegally has become a serious issue. Literally an infestation and it is now being monitored as a priority by the British government. Wherever they go - an infestation is sure to follow......
 
"The latest set of UK Home Office statistics from 2020 show that the 20,706 Indian visa overstayers represent around 4.4 per cent of the total, much lower compared to other nationalities such as China, Pakistan and Nigeria between 7 to 9 per cent."
www.businesstoday.in

India-UK FTA may get watered down amid visa row

The Indian-origin Cabinet minister seems to be poised for a direct clash with British Prime Minister Liz Truss, who is keen to stick to the looming October 24 timeline for the FTA and is well aware that the ease of movement of students and professionals is crucial to India's objectives as part...
www.businesstoday.in
 

