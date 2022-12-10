Inferiority of the Rakshasas

It's been 75 years since India and Pakistan's creation. Indians don't think Pakistan should exist, so why are they unable to destroy Pakistan having a 8:1 numerical advantage over Pakistan? (BD vs Pak war doesn't count.)

Their population is larger than the entire continent of Africa. It's every Indians daydream to destroy Pakistan as much as it's every teenager's daydream to bang Alexandra Daddario. So what gives? Is it some kind of inherent inferiority of Indian people that they are unable to destroy an 8 times smaller nation for 75 years? Is this the kind of inferiority that led to 1000 years Muslim rule?



It's a serious question.