Infantry Regiments of Pakistan Army

1ST PUNJAB REGIMENT


Centre: 1923 JHELUM

1946 JHELUM


Class composition: 1923
1, 2, 3, and 5 Bns Punjabi Mussalmans, Sikhs and Rajputana Muslims 4 Bn Brahmans (United Provinces), Punjabi Mussalmans and Garhwali Brahmans 10 Bn Punjabi Mussalmans, Brahmans (United Provinces), Sikhs, Rajputana Rajputs and Garhwali Brahmans.

1946: Punjabi Mussalmans from the Punjab (less Ambala Civil Division), including Niazi and other Pathans of the Punjab, Hazarawalas of NWFP and Mussalmans from Jammu and Kashmir State and Gilgit Agency, Sikhs from the Punjab, Rajputs from Ambala Civil Division, United Provinces, Rajputana, Central India states and Bihar

The two senior infantry regiments of the Indian Army bore the territorial title of the area from which the majority of India's soldiers came but the constituent battalions of both the 1st and 2nd Punjab Regiments began life in the old Madras Army and all the eighteenth and nineteenth century battle-honours were gained by the Coast sepoys who had marched and fought under Lake and Wellesley.

However, with the apparent need to remove Madras units from the order of battle and to reinstate them as Punjab regiments, the 2nd 6th, 16th, 22nd and 24th Madras Infantry were all well on their way to conversion when the official changes of title became effective in 1903. Most of the native officers had already been replaced by Northerners. In 1903, the old Madras regiments, by adding sixty to their numbers, became the 62nd, 66th, 76th, 82nd and 84th Punjabis. Twenty years later, the 1st Punjab Regiment came into being, made up of the 62nd Punjabis (1st Bn), 66th Punjabis (2nd Bn), 76th Punjabis (3rd Bn), 1st Brahmans (4th Bn) - an exception as a Bengal regiment - 82nd Punjabis - (5th Bn) and the 84th Punjabis (10th Bn). An important change was that these previously individual regiments - mostly one-battalion regiments - became battalions of a large regiment. Thus, the old 62nd became the 1st Bn 1st Punjab Regiment, colloquially referred to as First First Punjab and so on.

FIRST WORLD WAR



  • 62nd Punjabis - India, Egypt, Mesopotamia, Aden. Among the Regiment's officers was a Captain C J E Auchinleck, later Field Marshal Sir Claude and Colonel-in-Chief of 1st Punjab Regiment.
  • 66th Punjabis - Burma, Mesopotamia. Captured at Kut-al-Amara and spent the rest of the war in Turkish captivity.
  • 2/66th Punjabis (raised in 1918) - India.
  • 76th Punjabis - India, Egypt, Mesopotamia. Captured at Kut-al-Amara and spent the rest of the war in Turkish captivity.
  • 2/76th Punjabis (raised in 1917) - India.
  • 1st Brahmans - India, Aden.
  • 2/1st Brahmans (raised in 1917) - India, Persian Gulf.
  • 82nd Punjabis - India, Mesopotamia.
  • 84th Punjabis - India, Persian Gulf, Mesopotamia, Russia.
    Following the return home of Indian troops after the war, all the war-raised battalions were disbanded.
    BETWEEN THE WARS
    The badge chosen for the 1st Punjab Regiment was basically the Star of India with, superimposed upon it, the Elephant over a tablet 'Assaye', an honour gained by the 1st Bn (62nd Punjabis as the 2nd Madras Native Infantry) and the 10th Bn (84th Punjabis as the 24th Madras Native Infantry): below, a China Dragon gained by both the 1st and 2nd Bn (66th Punjabis as the 6th Madras Native Infantry), all surmounted by a crown.
    The new structure for 1 Punjab was to be as follows:
  • 1st Battalion - 62nd Punjabis
  • 2nd Battalion - 66th Punjabis
  • 3rd Battalion - 76th Punjabis
  • 4th Battalion - 1st Brahmans
  • 5th Battalion - 82nd Punjabis
  • 10th Battalion - 84th Punjabis
By this reorganisation and redesignation, the battalions of the Regiment regained their correct seniority in the Indian Infantry, an issue disregarded in 1903.

In February 1923, eight units were selected for Indianisation and the 2nd Bn 1st Punjab Regiment was one of these. The experiment was not universally either popular or successful but several of 2/1 Punjab's young Indian officers ultimately reached general officer rank.

In addition to the six regular battalions, the 11th Bn, formed in 1921 was also based at Jhelum. It was originally the 1st (Territorial) Bn 62nd Punjabis but the title was changed in 1922 to the 11th 1st Punjab Regiment with no reference to its Territorial status. Only Punjabi Mussalmans were enlisted in the 11/1st.

All the regular battalions saw service on the Frontier during the between-wars years and the 4/1st spent a couple of years in China from 1927 in defence of British interests threatened by the Nationalist campaign against the Republicans. In December 1931, after 156 years of honourable existence, the 4/1st - the old 1st Brahmans - was disbanded as a result of retrenchment of the Indian Army. In the Great Mutiny of 1857 it was the only regiment of the old Bengal Line which remained loyal. In 1925 and again in 1928, attempts were made to transfer this battalion with its heavy loading of Garhwali Brahmans to the 18th Royal Garhwal Rifles but the prospective recipients of this windfall battalion declined to accept.

SECOND WORLD WAR

1st Battalion - India, Egypt, Iraq, Burma, Singapore, Dutch East Indies.

2nd Battalion - India, Burma. This battalion received more gallantry awards than any other Indian Army battalion during the war. The list comprised:

VC 1, DSO 4, MC 22, IOM 6, MM 23, GM 1, IDSM 12

3rd Battalion - India, Egypt, Italy. In June 1946, the battalion was nominated for training in a parachute role to join 2nd Indian Airborne Division: training was completed by the end of the year but, early in 1947, 3rd (Para) Bn 1st Punjab Regiment became engaged in operations in aid of the civil power, a situation which all soldiers hate and, in July, was detailed to join the Punjab Boundary Force, formed to keep the peace on the new East-West Punjab border.

5th Battalion - India, Burma, Japan. This battalion was posted after the end of the war to 268 Indian Infantry Brigade which went to Japan as part of the British Commonwealth Occupation Force.

6th Battalion - raised in Benares in August 1940. Captured in Singapore by the Japanese in February 1942.

7th Battalion - raised in Jhelum in April 1941. India, Andamans, Singapore. When Major Budh Singh MC took over command in March 1947, the 7th became the first battalion in the Regiment to have all Indian officers.

8th Battalion - raised in Jhelum in April 1941. In December that year, it was converted to a light anti-aircraft role and its officers mindful of their origins, were permitted to wear a small brass Elephant badge on their khaki helmets. Initially, the 6th (1st Punjab) LAA Regt, they suffered a further change in January 1945 when they began conversion to an airborne role as the 28th (Punjab) Para LAA Regt.

9th Battalion - in September 1939, the Territorial battalion the 11th, was mobilised and took over railway protection duties from the 2/1st. In June

1941, the 11/1st was disembodied and the 9/1st came into being. In February 1943, after a year on the Frontier, a request was received from the Royal Indian Navy for volunteers to transfer and as seven hundred signified their willingness, the battalion was transferred despite the fact that only very few of the men had ever seen the sea. The only other such transfer was of the 15/13th Frontier Force Rifles, also once a pre-war 11th Bn.

11th Battalion - the pre-war Territorial battalion was converted to active status in June 1941 and redesignated the 9/1st.

14th Battalion - raised in Jhelum in January 1942. India. Disbanded in July 1947.

15th Battalion - raised in Jhelum in July 1942. India. Disbanded in April, 1946.

16th Battalion - raised originally as the 25th Garrison Bn in August 1941, it became a training battalion and, in August 1943 was redesignated the 16/1st. Disbanded in March 1946.

25th Garrison Battalion - raised in Jhelum in August 1942. India. Redesignated the 16/1st in August 1943.

26th Garrison Battalion - raised in Jhelum in March 1942. India. Disbanded in 1943.

PARTITION

In August 1947, the 1st Punjab Regiment went to join the Pakistan Army. It was to be composed henceforth of Punjabi Mussalmans and Pathans from Hazara District. The Sikhs and Rajputs from the various battalions were transferred to units allocated to India whilst 1 Punjab received in their place, Punjabi Mussalmans previously serving in battalions going to India's Army. Transfers were effected as follows:

Received Transferred 1 Bn PMs from 3/2 Punjab Sikhs to 1 Sikh Rajputs to 3 Raj Rif 2 Bn PMs from 2/2 Punjab Sikhs to 2 Sikh Rajputs to 1 Raj Rif 3 Bn PMs from 1/2 Punjab Sikhs to 2 Sikh Rajputs to 4 Raj Rif 5 Bn PMs from 2 Bn Sikhs to 3 Sikh Rajputs to Raj Rif 7 Bn PMs from 1 Bn Sikhs to Sikh Regt Rajputs to Raj Rif Regtl PMs from 2 Punjab Sikhs to Sikh Regt Centre Regtl Centre Rajputs to Raj Rif

The 5th and 7th Bns did not receive drafts from India-bound units but each received three platoons from the 1st and 2nd Bns.

BATTLE HONOURS

Sholinghur, Carnatic, Seringapatam, Mysore, Assaye, Laswarrie, Bourbon, Nagpore, Arakan, Ava, Bhurtpore, China, Burma 1885-87.

Suez Canal, Egypt 1915, Aden, Shaiba, Kut-al-Amara 1915-17, Defence of Kut-al-Amara, Ctesiphon, Tigris 1916, Baghdad, Mesopotamia 1915-18, NW Frontier India 1915, Afghanistan 1919.

Agordat, Keren, Kissoue, Damascus, Sidi Barrani, Tobruk 1941, Omars, Alem Hamza, Gazala, Carmusa, Defence of Alamein Line, Ruweisat Ridge, El Alamein, Montone, Gothic Line, Lamone Crossing, Pideura, Singapore Island, Pyuntaza-Shwegyin, Yenangyaung 1942, Monywa 1942, Donbaik, Htizwe, North Arakan, Razabil, Mayu Tunnels, Ngakyedauk Pass, Imphal, Litan, Kohima, Defence of Kohima, Kennedy Peak, Meiktila, Taungtha, Rangoon Road, Shwemyo Bluff, Sittang 1945, Arakan Beaches, Ramree, Burma 1942-45.

BOOKS

'A brief history of the 3rd Battalion, 1st Punjab Regiment' (Gale and Polden Ltd. Aldershot, 1927)

'The First Punjabis' by Major Mahommed Ibrahim Qureshi. (Gale and Polden Ltd. Aldershot, 1958)
 
8th PUNJAB REGIMENT

This chapter is being re-produced with thanks from JOHN GAYLOR'S fine book 'SONS OF JOHN COMPANY'.

Centre: 1923 LAHORE
1946 LAHORE

Class Composition: 1923 Punjabi Mussalmans, Sikhs, Rajputana Hindus (other than Rajputs, Jats and Mers)

1946 Punjabi Mussalmans from the Punjab (less Ambala Civil Division), including Niazi and other Pathans of the Punjab, Hazarawalas of NWFP and Mussalmans from Jammu and Kashmir State and Gilgit Agency, Gujars from the Punjab, United provinces and rajputana, Sikhs from the Punjab.

Despite its title, the 8th Punjab Regiment was another of those which owed its origins to the old Madras Army. The 29th Madras Infantry was mustered out on 15 Oct 1893 and was reconstituted the next day at Meiktila in Central Burma as the 29th (7th Burma Bn) Madras Infantry, made up of Punjabis and Sikhs. Similarly, the 30th Madras Infantry became the 30th (5th Burma Bn) Madras Infantry, the 31st became the 31st (6th Burma Bn) Madras Infantry, the 32nd became the 32nd (4th Burma Bn) Madras Infantry and the 33rd the 33rd (3rd Burma Bn) Madras Infantry. In 1901, all these titles were simplified by removal of all mention of Madras and the five regiments were styled 29th Burma Infantry, 30th Burma Infantry, 31st Burma Light Infantry, 32nd Burma Infantry and 33rd Burma Infantry. These Burma battalions were to police the troublesome new territories acquired in the Third Burma War. In 1903, when all Madras regiments had sixty added to their numbers, the 29th and 30th became 89th and 90th Punjabis, the 31st became the 91st Punjabis (Light Infantry), the 32nd became the 92nd Punjabis whilst the 33rd only performed a half-change, entering the new Line as the 93rd Burma Infantry. It may be said that it was the Afghan Campaign of 1878-80 which set the seal on the future of the Madras soldier. The 30th Madras Native Infantry served in the Khyber Pass but suffered so much from extremes of cold that it put into doubt the suitability of the Southern soldier for service in what was clearly to be a recurring trouble spot.

FIRST WORLD WAR

  • 89th Punjabis - India, Aden, Egypt, Gallipoli, France, Mesopotamia, Greece, Russia. 2/89th Punjabis (raised in 1917) - India, Mesopotamia 90th Punjabis - India, Mesopotamia
  • 2/90th Punjabis (raised in 1918) - India
  • 91st Punjabis - India, Mesopotamia, Egypt 2/91st Punjabis (raised in 1918) - India, Egypt
  • 92nd Punjabis - India, Mesopotamia, Egypt
  • 93rd Burma Infantry - India, Egypt, France, Mesopotamia, Burma
    Following the return of Indian troops after the war, all the second battalions were disbanded with the exception of the 2/89th Punjabis.
    BETWEEN THE WARS
    The badge chosen for the 8th Punjab Regiment on its creation in 1923 was probably one of the most interesting and heraldically appealing. In the light of the former history of the constituent regiments, it was appropriate that the new regiment should adopt the Chinthe, the mythical lion-dragon, the guardian of Buddhist pagodas, above the numerical '8' and the title scroll.
    The new line-up was as follows:

  • 89th Punjabis became 1st Bn 8th Punjab Regiment 2/89th Punjabis became 10th Bn 8th Punjab Regiment
  • 90th Punjabis became 2nd Bn 8th Punjab Regiment
  • 91st Punjabis (Light Infantry) became 3rd Bn 8th Punjab Regiment
  • 92nd (Prince of Wales's Own) Punjabis became 4th Bn 8th Punjab Regiment (Prince of Wales's Own)
  • 93rd Burma Infantry became 5th Bn 8th Punjab Regiment (Burma)
    The 92nd had been made 'Prince of Wales's Own' in 1921 for their services during the war. The 5th Bn of the new regiment was nominated in the early 1930s as one of the battalions chosen for Indianization.
    There was no Territorial battalion raised for the 8th Punjab Regiment.
    Second World War

  • 1st Battalion - India, Malaya. Captured on Singapore Island in February 1942. Reformed in 1946 by redesignation of 9/8 Punjab.
  • 2nd Battalion - India, Burma.
  • 3rd Battalion - India, Persia, Egypt, Italy.
  • 4th Battalion - India, Iraq, Iran.

  • 5th Battalion - India, Burma, Malaya, Dutch East Indies.
  • 6th Battalion (Machine Gun) - raised in August 1940. India, Burma, Malaya, Dutch East Indies.
  • 7th Battalion - raised in August 1940. India, Malaya. Captured on Singapore Island in February 1942.
  • 8th Battalion - raised in May 1941. India, Burma.
  • 9th Battalion - raised in May 1941. Joined 6/15 Punjab and 6/16 Punjab in 39 Indian Infantry Brigade, the only all-Punjab brigade in the Indian Army.
  • India, Ceylon, Cyprus. Redesignated 1/8 Punjab in 1946.
  • 14th Battalion - redesignated 9th (Punjab) HAA Regt Indian Artillery in June 1942.
  • 15th Battalion - Raised in January 1942. India. Became a training battalion for VCOs and NCOs.
  • 16th Battalion - Raised in August 1943. India.
  • 25th Garrison Battalion - raised in April 1941. India.
  • 26th Garrison Battalion - raised in March 1942. India.
    The Regiment's pipes and drums went to London in 1946 to march in the Victory parade, their claim being that they were the best in the Indian Army.
    PARTITION
    The 8th Punjab Regiment was allocated to Pakistan and the Sikh companies returned to India, principally to replace Punjabi Mussalman companies in battalions of The Sikh Regiment and to help in creation of new Sikh battalions. The regular battalions on transfer of power were the 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th.
    BATTLE HONOURS
    Cochin, Maheidpore, Ava, Afghanistan 1878-80, Burma 1885-87, China 1900. Loos, France and Flanders 1915, Macedonia 1918, Helles, Krithia, Gallipoli 1915, Suez Canal, Egypt 1915, Megiddo, Sharon, Palestine 1918, Tigris 1916, Kut-al-Amara 1917, Baghdad, Khan Baghdadi, Mesopotamia 1915-18, Afghanistan 1919.
    North Malaya, Jitra, Gurun, Malaya 1941-42, The Trigno, Perano, The Sangro, Villa Grande, Gustav Line, Monte Grande, The Senio, Italy 1943-45, Donbaik, North Arakan, The Shweli, Myitson, Kama, Burma 1942-45.
 
14th PUNJAB REGIMENT
This chapter is being re-produced with thanks from JOHN GAYLOR'S fine book 'SONS OF JOHN COMPANY'.

Centre: 1923 FEROZEPORE
1946 JHEUM

Class Composition: 1923 Punjabi Mussalmans, Sikhs, Dogras and Pathans 1946 Dogras from the Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir State. Pathans from within the admin- istrative borders of the NWFP of British India, NWFP states and Tribal Territory. Punjabi Mussalmans from the Punjab (less Ambala Civil Division) including Niazi and other Pathans of the Punjab, Hazarawalas of NWFP and Mussalmans of Jammu and Kashmir State and Gilgit Agency. Sikhs from the Punjab.

The 14th Punjab Regiment, created in 1922, was made up of infantry regiments born of the years of the Great Mutiny. The six in question were, in 1903, the 19th, 20th, 22nd and 24th Punjabis, the 40th Pathans and the 21st Punjabis. The Punjabis had all been raised by John Lawrence's Punjab Administration whilst the 40th Pathans began life as the Shahjehanpur Levy in 1858. Despite service in Mutiny operations, the new regiment's first battle-honours were won by the 20th and 22nd Punjabis in China in 1860. The 40th Pathans were the only Pathan regiment and the combination of its number and the reputed proclivities of the Pathan resulted in the inevitable nickname of the Forty Thieves; equally inevitable was the unenviable label of Ali Baba for their colonel. Their first active service was in the expedition to Tibet in 1903-04 by which time its exclusive character had been diluted by the Punjabi Musalmans and Dogras brought in by the linked-battalion system in 1901.

FIRST WORLD WAR

  • 19th Punjabis - India, Persia, Russia 2/19th Punjabis (raised in 1917) - India, Egypt
  • 20th Duke of Cambridge's Own Punjabis (a title awarded after service in Egypt in 1882) - Mesopotamia, Egypt.
  • 22nd Punjabis - India, Mesopotamia, Persia 2/22nd Punjabis (raised in 1917) - India, Hong Kong
  • 24th Punjabis - India, Mesopotamia, Russia, Greece
  • 40th Pathans - Hong Kong, France, German East Africa, India 2/40th Pathans (raised in 1918) - India
  • 21st Punjabis - India, Egypt, Palestine, Russia 2/21st Punjabis (raised in 1917) - India
    Following the return of Indian troops after the war, all the war-raised battalions were disbanded.
    BETWEEN THE WARS
    When the 14th Punjab Regiment was created in 1922, their new badge was a five-pointed star, representative of the five rivers of the Punjab, with the numeral '14' in the centre, a crown above and a scroll below, reading 'Punjab Regiment'.
    The battalions of the new regiment were listed as follows - 1st Bn (the old 19th Punjabis), 2nd Bn (the old 20th Punjabis), 3rd Bn (the old 22nd Punjabis), 4th Bn (the old 24th Punjabis), 5th Bn (the old 40th Pathans) and the 10th Bn (the old 21st Punjabis). To these was added the Territorial battalion, the 11th, based in Delhi, originally raised early in 1922 as the 1st (Territorial) Bn, 26th Punjabis.
    In 1923, the 1st Bn was among the first units selected for Indianisation. By this process, all future King's Commissioned Officers posted to the battalion would be Indians trained at Sandhurst. By 1938, all officers below field-rank (captains and subalterns) were Indian.
    It may well be that the 5/14th Punjab can lay claim to have erected the first 1914-18 war memorial within the British Empire. A huge stone .303 inch rifle-cartridge stands at Attock, overlooking the Indus River and this was dedicated in April 1919.
    In August 1935, the Sikh Company of the 5th Bn was sent to Addis Ababa to guard the British Legation during the Italian campaign in Ethiopia. The British Minister's cavalry escort from the 8th Light Cavalry was made up of Sikhs and it was felt that a composite Sikh body would create the right impression. They remained there on detachment for fourteen months.
    SECOND WORLD WAR

  • 1st Battalion - India, Malaya. Captured in Singapore in February 1942 by the Japanese.
  • 2nd Battalion (Duke of Cambridge's) - India, Hong Kong. Captured in Hong Kong in December 1941 by the Japanese. Reconstituted in April 1946 by amalgamation with the 8th Bn.
  • 3rd Battalion - India, Egypt, Aden, Italian East Africa, Burma.
  • 4th Battalion - India, Burma, Siam.
  • 5th Battalion (Pathans) - India, Malaya. Captured in Singapore in February 1942 by the Japanese. After the war, the survivors were posted to the 1st Bn.
  • The 5th was not reconstituted before Partition.
  • 6th Battalion - raised in Baroda in October 1940. India, Singapore. Captured in Singapore in February 1942 by the Japanese.
  • 7th Battalion - raised in Kakul in March 1941. India, Burma. Disbanded in May 1946.
  • 8th Battalion - raised in Jhansi in April 1941. India, Ceylon, Burma, French Indo-China. Disbanded in July 1947.
  • 11th Battalion - this pre-war Territorial battalion was mobilised in September 1939. Subsequently, it was transferred to the 9th Jats, becoming the 9/9th Jat Regiment in September 1941. This transfer arose because of the large number of Jats in the battalion.
  • 12th Battalion - raised in November 1939 as a second Territorial battalion but it was transferred in September 1941 to become the 14/9th Jat Regiment, again because of the large Jat element.
  • 14th Battalion - raised in Ferozepore in January 1942. India. Disbanded in October 1945.
  • 15th Battalion - formed at Ferozepore in July 1942 by redesignation of the Machine-Gun Battalion. Converted to a normal infantry role in August 1942 and served as a jungle-training unit. India. Disbanded in April 1946.
  • 16th Battalion - redesignation of the 25th Garrison Bn in July 1942 on conversion to active status. India. Disbanded in July 1944.
  • 25th Garrison Battalion - raised in Ferozepore in August 1941. On conversion to active status in July 1942, it was redesignated the 16/14th.
  • 26th Garrison Battalion - raised in Ferozepore in March 1942. Converted to active status in January 1945 but not renumbered. India, Cocos Islands. Disbanded late 1945.
  • Machine-Gun Battalion - raised in January 1942. Redesignated the 15/14th in July 1942.
    Towards the end of the war, the Centre experienced some difficulty in securing recruits. 14 Punjab, with four battalions in Japanese hands, three of them regular, had acquired an unfortunate reputation.
    PARTITION
    The Regiment was allocated to Pakistan on Partition. On transfer of power, the regular battalions were the 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th.
    Dogras and Sikhs were posted to India's new army whilst 14 Punjab received Muslim drafts from units routed to India.
    BATTLE HONOURS
    Taku Forts, China 1860-62, Pekin 1860, Abyssinia, Ali Masjid, Ahmed Khel, Kandahar 1880, Afghanistan 1878-80, Tel-el-Kebir, Egypt 1882, Punjab Frontier, Malakand, Pekin 1900, China 1900.
    Ypres 1915, St Julien, Aubers, France and Flanders 1915, Macedonia 1918, Suez Canal, Egypt 1915, Megiddo, Sharon, Nablus, Palestine 1918, Basra, Shaiba, Kut-al-Amara 1915, 1917, Ctesiphon, Defence of Kut-al-Amara, Baghdad, Khan Baghdadi, Mesopotamia 1914-18, Merv, Persia 1915-19, NW Frontier, India 1915-17, Narungombe, East Africa 1916-18, Afghanistan 1919.
    Agordat, Keren, Abyssinia 1940-41, Alam El Halfa, Defence of Alamein Line, North Africa 1940-43, Kampar, Singapore Island, Malaya 1941-42. Hong Kong, South East Asia 1941-42, The Yu, North Arakan, Buthidaung, Razabil, Maungdaw, Ngakyedauk Pass, Imphal, Shenam Pass, Nungshigum, Bishenpur, Kanglatongbi, Jessami, Naga Village, Mao Songsang, Monywa 1945, Kyaukse 1945, Nyaungu Bridgehead, Letse, Magwe, Rangoon Road, Pegu 1945, Sittang 1945, Burma 1942-45.
    BOOKS
    'History of the 20th (DCO) Infantry, Brownlow's Punjabis 1857 to 1907' (Swiss and Co. Davenport 1910)
    'Historical Records of the 20th (DCO) Infantry, Brownlow's Punjabis Vol II 1909-1922) (Butler and Tanner, Frome and London 1923)
    'Records of the 1/XXI Punjabis' by Major P Murray (Gale and Polden Ltd, Aldershot 1919)
    'The 40th Pathans in the Great War' (The Civil and Military Gazette Press, Lahore 1921)
    'Fourteenth Punjab Regiment 1939-1945' (Lund Humphries, London n.d.)
 
16th PUNJAB REGIMENT

Centre: 1923 MOOLTAN

1946 SIALKOT

Class Composition: 1923 Punjabi Mussalmans, Jat Sikhs, Dogras from Sialkot District and Jammu 1946 Punjabi Mussalmans from the Punjab (less Ambala Civil Division) including Niazi and other Pathans of the Punjab, Hazarawalas of the NWFP and Mussalmans of Jammu and Kashmir State and the Gilgit Agency, Dogras from the Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir State, Sikhs from the Punjab
This chapter is being re-produced with thanks from JOHN GAYLOR'S fine book 'SONS OF JOHN COMPANY'.

The 16th Punjab Regiment, was raised in 1922, was the last one to be made up of Lawrence's Punjab levies and, like the 14th and 15th Punjab Regiments, although its constituent elements were raised for service in the Great Mutiny, they did not receive honours for that campaign.

The 22nd Punjab Infantry began life in Ludhiana in 1857 and was regularized in 1861 as the 30th Punjab Infantry. The 31st Punjab Infantry was also raised in 1857, in Ferozepore, being known as Bloomfield's Sikhs, a name derived from Captain C G Bloomfield, their first Commandant. In 1878, the 31st served in Malta and Cyprus, both new stations for Indian troops.

The Allahabad Levy was formed from men of more lowly social strata desirous of showing their loyalty to authority at a time when many of their social superiors were less scrupulous. In 1861, they became the 33rd Punjab Infantry and, a few years later, recruitment of the menial classes ceased and, by 1890, the regiment was entirely Punjabi Mussalman in its composition.

The Bhopal Battalion was made up of the loyal remnants of the disaffected Bhopal, Gwalior and Malwa contingents raised for local service in Central India. They remained localized until the Second Afghan War when they were to man the North-West Frontier. In 1903, they were brought into the Line as the 9th Bhopal Infantry.

Raised in 1900, was the old 46th Punjab Infantry who were later to become the 10th Bn 16th Punjab Regiment.

FIRST WORLD WAR

  • 30th Punjabis - India, German East Africa, Egypt
    2/30th Punjabis (raised in 1917) -India, Egypt
    3/30th Punjabis (raised in 1918) - India
    4/30th Punjabis (raised in 1918) - India
  • 31st Punjabis - India, Mesopotamia, Russia
  • 33rd Punjabis - India, Egypt, France, Aden, German East Africa
    2/33rd Punjabis (raised in 1917) - India
  • 9th Bhopal Infantry - India, France, Egypt, Mesopotamia
    2/9th Bhopal Infantry (The Delhi Regiment) (raised in 1917) - India, Mesopotamia
    3/9th Bhopal Infantry (raised in 1917) - India, Mesopotamia
    4/9th Bhopal Infantry (raised in 1918) - India
  • 46th Punjabis - India, Egypt
    If one of the component regiments of the 16th Punjab can be singled out for comment, it must surely be the 9th Bhopal - usually referred to as the Bo-Peeps - in Flanders in October 1914. In the late afternoon of a cold, wet, late autumn day, the Bhopals went to the aid of the remnants of a British battalion near Neuve Chapelle. Still in cotton-drill, they had their first encounter with trenches and barbed wire and stayed, locked in battle for three days without food. Their losses were eleven officers and 262 men. Three days later, at Festubert, they lost a further 200. Remaining in France until May 1915, they then went on to Mesopotamia where a sepoy, Chattar Singh, earned a Victoria Cross. On return to India, there remained only fifteen of the originals who had sailed for France in 1914.
    The Bhopals did not have linked battalions so that they suffered immediate problems when they sustained the heavy casualties of Flanders in 1914 and 1915. Unknown officers were posted in and whole platoons of reinforcements arrived, made up of differing tribal origins. Notwithstanding, the Bo-Peeps' reputation stood high but they constituted a potent argument in favour of the reforms planned for after the war.
    BETWEEN THE WARS
    The badge chosen for the new 16th Punjab Regiment in 1922 also incorporated the Sikh quoit and the Muslim crescent with a Maltese cross, a crown above and a title scroll below.
    The battalions of the new Regiment became - 1st Bn (the old 30th Punjabis), 2nd Bn (the old 31st Punjabis), 3rd Bn (the old 33rd Punjabis), 4th Bn (the old 9th Bhopal Infantry) and the 10th Bn (the old 46th Punjabis). No Territorial battalion was raised for the 16th Punjab Regiment.
    Despite the changes in title in 1922, most officers continued to claim allegiance to, say, the 33rd Punjabis for years afterwards and it took the Second World War to establish the 1922 titles in the minds of the older Indian Army officers.
    SECOND WORLD WAR

  • 1st Battalion - India, Burma, Dutch East Indies.
  • 2nd Battalion - India, Malaya. Captured by the Japanese in February 1942.
  • Reconstituted in May 1946 by amalgamation with 5/16 Punjab.
  • 3rd Battalion - India, Malaya, Singapore. Captured by the Japanese in February 1942. Reconstituted in May 1946 by amalgamation with 6/16 Punjab.
  • 4th Battalion - India, Egypt, Italian East Africa, Italy, Palestine 5th Battalion - raised in Lucknow in April 1941. Joined 9/8 Punjab and 6/15 Punjab in 39 Indian Infantry Brigade, the only all-Punjab brigade in the Indian Army. India, Ceylon. In January 1945 became Airborne as part of 14 Air-landing Brigade of 44 Indian Airborne Division. Redesignated 3/16 Punjab in May 1946.
  • 7th Battalion - raised in Sialkot in May 1941. India, Burma, Malaya. 9th Battalion - formed by redesignation of the 25th Garrison Bn. India.
  • 25th Garrison Battalion - raised in Sialkot in mid-1941. India. Redesigned 9/16 Punjab in May 1946.
  • 7th Battalion - raised in Sialkot in May 1941. India, Burma, Malaya.
  • 9th Battalion - formed by redesignation of the 25th Garrison Bn. India. 25th Garrison Battalion - raised in Sialkot in mid-1941. India. Redesignated 9/16 Punjab in October 1943 on conversion to active status.
  • 26th Garrison Battalion - raised in Sialkot in March 1942. India. Disbanded May 1946.
  • Machine-Gun Battalion - raised in July 1942. In August 1942, transferred to the Indian Artillery as the 16th Punjab A/TK Regt. Despite the grievous loss of two of its regular battalions, Solah (Sixteen) Punjab, as it was known, had a creditable war record.
PARTITION
The Regiment was allocated to Pakistan on Partition. On transfer of power, the regular battalions were the 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th - all pre-war battalions - plus the 7th, universally known as Sath Solah and probably rewarded for its notable service in Burma during the war.
The Willcox Committee Report on the future of the Indian Army after the war had recommended the disbandment of the 16th Punjab Regiment but Partition overtook almost everything and Solah Punjab passed to Pakistan to suffer extinction by merger nine years later.
BATTLE HONOURS
Afghanistan 1878-80, Burma 1885-87, Chitral, Tirah, Punjab Frontier, Malakand.
La Bassee 1914, Messines 1914, Armentieres 1914, Festubert 1914, Givenchy 1914, Ypres 1915, St Julien, Aubers, Loos, France and Flanders 1914-15, Macedonia 1918, Suez Canal, Egypt 1915-16, Megiddo, Nablus, Palestine 1918. Aden, Tigris 1916, Kut-al-Amara 1917, Baghdad, Mesopotamia 1915-18. NW Frontier India 1915, 1916-17, Behobeho, Narungombe, Nyangao, East Africa 1917-18, Afghanistan 1919.
Mescelit Pass, Mt Engiahat, Massawa, Abyssinia 1940-41, Jitra, Ipoh. Kampar, the Muar, Singapore Island, Malaya 1941-42, Sidi Barrani, Omars, Benghazi, El Alamein, Mareth, Akarit, Djebel Garci, Tunis, North Africa 1940-43, Cassino I, Kaladan, Imphal, Tamu Road, Litan, Arakan Beaches, Burma 1942-45.
BOOKS
'Solah Punjab' by Lieut. Col J P Lawford MC and Major W E Catto (Gale and Polden Ltd, Aldershot 1967)
'Historical Records of the 4th Bn, 16th Punjab Regiment' (Gale and Polden, Aldershot, 1931).
 
