'Wa tu izzu mantash-u wa tu zillu mantasha-u'

'And He honours whom He wills, and He disgraces whom He wills.'

- Quran 3:26



Imran khan is just a tool of Allah, it is Allah who has decided to expose the faces of these traitors be it Zardari or Sharif or their minions. He has decided to disgrace them that is why they are becoming a joke whether the one sitting in London, PM house, or GHQ or even the one ordering food at McDonald's.