  • Sunday, August 16, 2020

Industry seeks ‘Made in Pakistan’ electric vehicles

Discussion in 'Pakistan Economy' started by ghazi52, Aug 16, 2020 at 1:02 AM.

    ghazi52

    ghazi52 PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST

    Industry seeks ‘Made in Pakistan’ electric vehicles



    Auto parts maker asks govt to hike duty on imported electric vehicles


    August 14, 2020

    [​IMG]


    LAHORE: Officials of the local automobile industry have called for adopting a “Made in Pakistan” approach by policymakers in the national electric vehicle policy in order to pave the way for an enabling environment for the local original equipment manufacturers.

    They have emphasised that a few amendments to the policy are direly needed in order to promote and sustain the manufacturing of hybrid and electric vehicles in Pakistan.

    For quite some time, the government has been promoting hybrid and electric vehicles (HEV), plug-in hybrids and battery-powered electric vehicles. As part of the Finance Bill 2020, the government has included electric auto rickshaw, three-wheeler electric loaders and electric motorcycles in the Electric Vehicle Policy 2020, under which 50% duty would be charged for five years under the Customs Act, starting from fiscal year 2020-21.

    Moreover, 1% duty will be applicable to electric buses, trucks and mowers.

    The government has taken an environment-friendly approach and aims to shift at least 30% of vehicles to electricity by 2030. To achieve this, “it is encouraging local manufacturers to invest in the production of hybrid technology to mitigate the risk of climate change and ease the pressure off oil imports,” said a local auto manufacturer while talking to The Express Tribune.

    “In order to promote and sustain the local manufacturing of hybrid vehicles, we need a few amendments to SRO 656(1)/2006,” he emphasised.

    Pakistan’s first-ever National Electric Vehicle Policy 2019 was approved by the cabinet in November 2019. The government views it as a forward-looking step needed to deal with climate change concerns emanating from vehicle emissions with rapidly rising use of cars and other vehicles.

    Furthermore, it will help reduce the overall oil import bill and the operational cost of vehicles for consumers.

    “New HS codes should be created for specific parts of hybrid and electric vehicles, plug-in hybrids and battery-powered electric vehicles falling under PCT heading 87.03 and 87.04 for completely knocked down (CKD) kits manufacturing at 10% customs duty,” said Tecnopack CEO Aamir Allawala.

    “In addition to this, a few more amendments are needed to promote the growth of local manufacturing of hybrid and electric vehicles.” The auto parts manufacturer pointed out that SRO 587 granted 50% sales tax exemption to imports and subsequent sales of completely built units (CBUs) of hybrid and electric vehicles.

    He urged the government to extend a similar benefit to the locally produced hybrid electric vehicles, plug-in hybrids and battery-powered electric vehicles by amending the SRO.

    “All locally produced hybrid and electric vehicles, plug-in hybrids and battery electric vehicles should be exempted from federal excise duty irrespective of their capacity,” he stressed.

    Published in The Express Tribune, August 14th, 2020.
     
    Imran Khan

    Imran Khan PDF VETERAN

    but our jahil awam want mehran and corrola only
     
    Azadkashmir

    Azadkashmir SENIOR MEMBER

    they will break on the rough terrain.
     
    Oracle

    Oracle FULL MEMBER

    EV are battery powered.
    Other essentials are tyres, body, glass, headlights and camera, brakes

    Import the battery and the other items can be made in Pakistan and cars can be assembled in Pakistan.
    Unlike fuel cars where engines and other moving parts are required and need to be imported everything
     
    khail007

    khail007 SENIOR MEMBER

    Hike in duty/price is not a solution until we have an infrastructure in place, specially for dedicated units for producing batteries of electrical units.
    Importing in form of kits and just assembling will provide these so called 'manufacturers' only the opportunity for manipulation price in the market for their gains, nothing else.
    Could anyone tell which brand is 100% manufactured in Pakistan?
     
    Zapper

    Zapper FULL MEMBER

    Y'all got some highways paved through CPEC and EV's are great for paved roads. Tata Nexon EV is among the highest selling EVs' in India with a pretty good range. Not just reviews from auto enthusiasts but my friends said it was great as well

    Also, folks in bigger cities like Karachi, Islamabad, Lahore wouldn't travel in rough terrains everyday and it should be a good alternative for urban commute which'll eventually pave the way for development of electric charging infrastructure
     
    Zapper

    Zapper FULL MEMBER

    Battery and the electric motor which is more crucial than the battery
     
    Pandora

    Pandora SENIOR MEMBER

    If a cheaper EV design become available then i believe people will adopt it. For now we should try to introduce Electric motor bikes and rickshaws which populate our roads the most. It should be an easy endeavour for our industry as we have a good base to manufacture two wheelers. As for running cars and trucks on electricity we should wait untill tech matures enough to be available at cheap rates. Our foucs until then should be on hybrid vehicles which is a more mature tech. We can at least adopt a policy to replace 1300cc and 1800cc cars with hybrid model considering they are already out of normal persons reach any way.
     
    Azadkashmir

    Azadkashmir SENIOR MEMBER

    I prefer goped i had one long time ago it was fun and i had the real deal not copy one from china although later on i had that too. 80p petrol and go.
     
    Imran Khan

    Imran Khan PDF VETERAN

    they dont care they need resale value only
     
    Pandora

    Pandora SENIOR MEMBER

    Wel now that Mehran is gone so eventually they will have to replace it. This is the best time to introduce an option with incentives by govt to boost its sales. Rather than bringing models like Prince or Bravo we should focus on EV models or at least hybrid models for now.
     
    Imran Khan

    Imran Khan PDF VETERAN

    mehran did not gone its here with little changes and called alto :D
     
