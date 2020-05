The more recent scholars such as JM Kenoyer has tried refuting the notion that the Indus valley civilization died, and rather went through a phase of localization.Even though earlier, the scholars argued a lot about the death of the Indus Valley civilization, recent archaeological discoveries ar severely challenging this theory.lack of Urbanization is given as one reason for the death of IVC, but sites such as Dwarka, daimabad, even Bara culture are sited as the sites who remained urbanized in the region, the bronze age collapse is used as a justification for the death of indus civilization which not only affected the Indus plain but also mesopotamia, this bronze age collapse reorganized the societies in a new manner, but on one hand the mesoptamia persists but indus valley civilization vanishes.The periodization of IVC claims that the mature phase was not the same as early harappan phase, during which many sites which had developed early vanished and new sites emerged in the indus valley.Early Harappan phaseMature Harappan phaselocalized phaseSome scholars such as JM Kenoyer have elaborated on parallel traditions along with the Indus valley civilizationWhat seems troubling here is, we see expansion of settlements through out south asian region instead of shrinkageshortly afterwards, i-e 1300 or erhaps overlapping the late harappan phase is the Nothern Black polished ware phasethe recent archaeological discoveries have pushed back the second urban phase which is estimated based on NBPW period t 13th or 14th century BCTamil Nadu has revealed what seem to be harappan writing in one of the artifactsthis questions the very basic understanding of Indus valley civilization and its deathHereis another piece i found which may provide answers to the what happened to the IVC during localization era, the evidence surprisingly comes from tamil naduchola coin (four spoked wheel ideogram)IVC seal which same four spoked wheel ideogramPandya coin with a fish symbol reverseindus seal with the identical ideogram/characterregards