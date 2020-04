And town planning, grid system, sewerage disposal as well...as mentioned, it did not reached the Ganges civilization(is there any).



We have observed many of the newer and older towns in Pakistan is in grid and symmetry, and in India it is not...many second/third tier cities in Pakistan has better town planning than Indian cities....can be Google earthed. And the agri fields in Pakistan is all in geometrical grid....not visible in India.

Click to expand...