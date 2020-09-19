Indus Valley Civilization artifacts excavated from Hastinapur

Hastinapur was a prominent city dating from the vedic period and has been mentioned in Hindu epics such as Mahabharata and Ramayana
Remnants of the ancient Indus Valley Civilisation, dating back to 2,500-1,700 BCE, were first unearthed in Harappa in the Punjab region and Mohenjo-daro in the Sindh region of Pakistan. The vestiges of the civilisation were later found in several other regions of Pakistan, the Indian state of Punjab and the Yamuna River basin north of Delhi.
Several remnants believed to be from the Harappan civilisation have been unearthed from the vicinity of Raghunath Mahal in Hastinapur, around 125 kilometre north-east of India's capital.
According to Priyank Bharati, Chairman of Natural Science Trust and Assistant Professor at Shobhit University in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, a vessel believed to be from the Harappan period, Red slipware from the Kushan period (30-375 CE), northern blackware pottery from the Mauryan period (322 and 185 CE) and Painted Greyware believed to be from the Mahabharat period (said to be between the 9th and 8th centuries BCE) have been found recently.
Bharati told Bharat Khabar that the remnants were handed over to the federal Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) for further excavation and research. He said that ASI had laid four trenches in 1950-1952, where these artefacts were found.
