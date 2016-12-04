Indus Nationalism could have avoided the tragedy of Partition

Let's get one thing straight here at the outset..I am not against the existence of Pakistan in fact all for it..But as towering a giant Quaid-E-Azam this was one big blindspot in his vision...He backed the wrong Two Nation Theory...If he had backed the Indus Theory then the unnecessary blood shed and tragedy could have been avoided....Millions of Indus Sikhs and Hindus would not have had to leave the region and millions of completely alien people would not have come in giving the region a reverse cultural shock...the process of Partition would have been seamless...it would have been as easy devloving one state out of a bigger state in India...A bureaucratic nightmare? Sure...but not a human tragedy ...............The Indus river existed for millions of years...The distinct culture around Indus had existed for thousands and thousands of years....The genesis of Pakistan lies in the mists of time and the love people of Pakistan have for their land is certainly older than 570 AD..............What similiarity does an Indus Pashtun or Gilgiti have with a Tamilian? seriously?



If the Indus Partition theory was executed, the relations between India and Pakistan would have been very smooth and exemplary...Like that of between Czech Republic and Slovakia...where one PM visits another PM before the end of the term to say goodbye......I refuse to be held hostage to the wrong Two Nation Theory