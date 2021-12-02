Indumil from Colombia launches its new 9mm submachine gun at ExpoDefensa 2021

Colombian State Company Indumil launches its new 9mm submachine gun at ExpoDefensa 2021, International Defense and Security Exhibition in Bogota, Colombia.The new Indumil 9mm submachine gun is fitted with a six-inch barrel and is got all the features of the Colombian Galil assault rifle with some new modifications and improvements. The lower receiver is made in Polymer while the upper receiver is made in reinforced polymer.The new 9mm submachine gun uses a charging handle similar to the AR-15 or M4 assault rifles which is very comfortable offering the advantage to be used by a left or right-handed shooter. The submachine gun is fully ambidextrous; the safety mechanism has three positions and is accessible via the right or left hand. The bolt release is also located on each side of the weapon and it resembles to the Galil system.The new Indumil 9mm submachine is fitted with a new comfortable pistol grip and a buttstock that can be folded on the right side of the weapon. All the firing operations can be performed when the buttstock is folded. The upper part of the weapon is fitted with a Picatinny rail that can be used to fit Red dot sight or other accessories.The Indumil 9mm submachine gun is very light offering a high fire rate and accuracy. It uses 30 rounds magazine.