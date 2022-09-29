What's new

Induction ceremony of ATR-77 held at Karachi - 29 Sep 2022 | ISPR

Induction ceremony of ATR-77 and roll out ceremony of upgraded ATR-79 was held at Karachi. Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Nadeem Raza graced the occasion as Chief Guest. These newly inducted and upgraded aircrafts are equipped with state-of-the-art weapons and sensors which will provide operational flexibility to PN Fleet.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee highlighted the importance of developing geo-strategic environment in Indian Ocean Region and emphasized the need to have potent naval forces in order to counter emerging challenges. The Chief Guest underlined the importance of strong maritime defence for Pakistan and reiterated that induction of modern aircrafts will enhance Pakistan Navy’s capability of safeguarding our maritime frontiers.

Earlier, while addressing at the ceremony, Commander Pakistan Fleet Vice Admiral Ovais Ahmed Bilgrami highlighted that Pakistan Navy is maintaining perpetual readiness through forward deployments in order to deter and give befitting response to any nefarious designs of adversary. The ceremony was attended by Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi and serving/ retired officers from Tri-Services.
 

