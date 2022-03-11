INDOPACOM identifies four priority hubs to deter China: Guam, Japan, Philippines, Australia | InsideDefense.com The United States will require robust force presence in Guam, Japan, the Philippines and Australia to effectively defend Taiwan against attack by mainland China, the top U.S. military commander for the region told Congress in remarks today that framed for the first time these locations as hubs...

The United States will require robust force presence in Guam, Japan, the Philippines and Australia to effectively defend Taiwan against attack by mainland China, the top U.S. military commander for the region told Congress in remarks today that framed for the first time these locations as hubs in U.S. Indo-Pacific Command planning. Adm. John Aquilino, INDOPACOM commander, said he has these “top-four” spots on the vast map that makes up the area he is responsible for that are of particular...