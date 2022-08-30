What's new

Indonesia's Wealth Fund to Invest in Expansion of Port in Malacca Straits

Indos

Indos

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Jul 25, 2013
18,009
23
20,169
Country
Indonesia
Location
Indonesia

Indonesia's wealth fund to invest in expansion of port in Malacca Straits​

By Reuters Staff
BANKING AND FINANCIAL NEWS
AUGUST 25, 20224:51 PM
UPDATED 5 DAYS AGO

Belawan Port Terminal operated by Pelindo



JAKARTA, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Indonesian state-owned port operator Pelindo and a consortium of the country’s sovereign wealth fund and logistics firm DP World have agreed to invest in the expansion of the Belawan port in Sumatra island, the companies said on Thursday.

The deal, the value of which was not disclosed, is part of a $7.5 billion partnership between the Indonesia Investment Authority (INA) and Dubai-based DP World, according to a joint statement issued by Pelindo and the INA.

Under the agreement, Pelindo and the consortium will manage the Belawan New Container Terminal (BNCT) with an aim to transform the port by increasing terminal capacity, direct calls, and its connectivity with other small ports.

Belawan, located in the northeastern coast of Sumatra island, is currently a feeder for other large ports in the vicinity, including in neighbouring Singapore and Malaysia. The port handles some of Indonesia’s shipments of palm oil and other plantation products.

The deal covers plans for investment to more than double BNCT’s capacity to 1.4 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) in the next six years, which would strengthen Belawan’s position in the Malacca Straits, the firms said. (Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo Editing by Mark Potter)

www.reuters.com

Indonesia's wealth fund to invest in expansion of port in Malacca Straits

Indonesian state-owned port operator Pelindo and a consortium of the country's sovereign wealth fund and logistics firm DP World have agreed to invest in the expansion of the Belawan port in Sumatra island, the companies said on Thursday.
www.reuters.com www.reuters.com
 
Indos

Indos

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Jul 25, 2013
18,009
23
20,169
Country
Indonesia
Location
Indonesia
This move is not solely intended to bring more cargoes and compete with ports in Singapore and Malaysia, but it is also intended to develop Sumatra island even more

--------------------------------------------

2023, Indonesia Stops Gas Supply to Singapore​

Thursday, 6 February 2020 - Dibaca 2669 kali


MINISTRY OF ENERGY AND MINERAL RESOURCES

REPUBLIC OF INDONESIA

PRESS RELEASE

NUMBER: 060.Pers/04/SJI/2020

Date: 6 February 2020

2023, Indonesia Stops Gas Supply to Singapore

The government confirms it will stop pipeline gas to Singapore. The termination will start in three years in order to meet the domestic demand for gas.

Head of Downstream Oil and Gas Regulating Agency (BPH Migas), Fansurullah Asa, asserted the government was currently looking for domestic markets to absorb the diverted gas supplies. "Because in 2023 gas exports to Singapore are stopped, the gas must be delivered somewhere (to which market)," said Head of BPH, whose nickname is Ifan, at BPH Migas building in Jakarta, Wednesday (5/2).

The decision confirms the previous statement of Minister of EMR, Arifin Tasrif, at a work meeting with Commission VII of House of Representatives. "Gas is in abundance in Sumatra, supplies to Singapore which will end in 2023 will be diverted to domestic markets," said Arifin last November.

The plan is to channel the gas formerly supplied to Singapore to the Duri Dumai pipelines, and later send it to industrial estates in Sumatra. The gas to be sold to the industrial estates is priced at USD6 per MMBTU, according to the rules in Presidential Regulation Number 40 of 2016 on Pricing of Natural Gas.

This plan, added Ifan, is expected to create added value and to reduce trade balance deficit due to the conversion from oil fuels to gas.

To date, gas supplies to Singapore come from Corridor Block managed by ConocoPhillips which amount to 300 Million Standard Cubic Feet per Day (MMSCFD). To support the transfer of gas supplies, the government has prepared the infrastructure by developing transmission pipelines such as Dumai-KEK Seimangke and Distribution Network Area (WJD). "There are 193 WJD's proposed by Business Entities," concluded Ifan. (IY)

Head of Bureau of Communication, Public Information Services, and Cooperation
www.esdm.go.id

2023, Indonesia Stops Gas Supply to Singapore

MINISTRY OF ENERGY AND MINERAL RESOURCES REPUBLIC OF INDONESIA PRESS RELEASE NUMBER: 060.Pers/04/SJI/2020 Date: 6 February 2020 2023, Indonesia Stops Gas Supply to Singapore The government confirms it will stop pipeline gas...
www.esdm.go.id www.esdm.go.id

------------------------------------------



The $37BN Road That's Changing a Country​

999,938

This giant project is conducted by another SOE company, PT Hutama Karya, that specializes in construction.
 
Last edited:

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Indos
Indonesia Sovereign Wealth Fund
Replies
2
Views
600
Indos
Indos
Indos
Pelindo firms to merge into world’s ‘eighth-largest’ port operator
Replies
14
Views
759
Indos
Indos
Indos
Tesla to invest in car battery, EVs in Indonesia: Minister
Replies
12
Views
826
Indos
Indos
B
Ashuganj port rail-link project: BIWTA to use govt fund instead of Indian LoC
Replies
3
Views
222
bluesky
B
Indos
Indonesia Has Been Punching Below Its Weight (Bloomberg)
Replies
0
Views
725
Indos
Indos

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom