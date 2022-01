Indonesia’s TransNusa To Lease 30 COMAC ARJ21s

Beast said: I am not sure about that. Obviously any plane that need to fly in China need CAA approval. ARJ-21 is first passenger aircraft build according to standard of FAA, CAA, EASA. In terms of sound proof, low noise, emergency escape , safety in all condition and navigation.



Not many passenger airplane can pass these criteria and standard. Click to expand...

BY :THRESA SANDRA DESFIKA

NOVEMBER 07, 2017

Indonesia plans to sell its locally produced N219, a 19-seater propeller airplane manufactured by state-owned aerospace company Dirgantara Indonesia, to China and Mexico, taking advantage of airworthiness agreements Indonesia has signed with both countries.



China and Indonesia signed a bilateral agreement in 2000 that allows any aircraft certified in one country to fly over the other country's territory and vice versa.



Indonesia will sign a similar agreement with Mexico on Friday (10/17), Agus Santoso, the director general of air transportation at the Transportation Ministry, said on Monday.

Here the prove of what I said :