Public flogging is also used against men and women found guilty of gambling, extramarital sex, and homosexuality, according to The Jakarta Post . The floggings can include more than 100 lashes; the victims sometimes faint from the pain.The punishments have proven controversial, with human rights group Amnesty International calling the canings “cruel, inhuman and degrading” public spectacles, according to the outlet.The Indonesian government allowed Aceh province to implement Sharia, or Islamic law, in 2001 as part of limited self-rule to pacify clamor for independence. (JEWEL SAMAD/AFP via Getty Images)Indonesia’s president reportedly issued a call to cease public whippings. But a limited autonomy deal made over a decade ago between Aceh and the central government allows the province to follow the religious law.Safriadi, head of Banda Aceh's Sharia Implementation Unit, told AFP that the female officers were trained in the correct technique to limit injuries and “have no mercy for those who violate God's law.”