Indonesia’s Markets Stand Out as ‘Unusual Haven’ in EM Selloff (Bloomberg)

Jul 25, 2013
Indonesia’s Markets Stand Out as ‘Unusual Haven’ in EM Selloff​

Karl Lester M. Yap
Tue, July 12, 2022 at 3:06 PM·2 min read


Indonesia’s Markets Stand Out as ‘Unusual Haven’ in EM Selloff​

(Bloomberg) -- Indonesia is coming out ahead of emerging-market peers amid the year’s selloff, largely thanks to an unusual mix of global events that have made the country’s assets a potential haven, according to Gavekal Research.
Improved terms of trade due to high prices for Indonesia’s commodity products is turning the nation into an “unusual haven,” according to Vincent Tsui, Asia analyst at Gavekal Research, who sees continued outperformance, especially in the equity market.

While other emerging markets like India have suffered from the high energy prices brought upon by the war in Ukraine, investors have rewarded Indonesia due to its production of coal and palm oil. Its currency has outperformed most peers in Asia, while the nation’s benchmark stock index has rallied more than 2% this year with most other markets deep in the red.

“Indonesia is benefiting from a powerful terms-of-trade tailwind and from an improving cyclical economic outlook,” Tsui wrote in a note. “In the near term, these factors are likely to allay investors’ concerns, leaving Indonesia as a rare island of relative stability in turbulent emerging market waters.”

Equity earnings for the nation haven’t yet caught up with the improved terms of trade, which will be a catalyst for gains, Tsui wrote. Indonesia’s banks will have to seek more capital due to new regulations, and they could attract foreign inflows given the lenders have “one of the fattest net interest margins” in Asia, he added. Lastly, President Joko Widodo could step up efforts to boost infrastructure to cement his legacy, he wrote.

After almost a decade of current-account deficits, Indonesia is forecast to report an annual surplus equivalent to $58 billion, according to the International Monetary Fund.

“As a commodity exporter, Indonesia is in an enviable position compared to many of its emerging-market peers,” said Frederic Neumann, co-head of Asian economics research at HSBC Holdings Plc in Hong Kong. “Surging global commodity prices, along with robust FDI inflows, have helped to anchor the balance of payments, even as US rates have climbed.”
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

