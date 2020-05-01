What's new

Indonesia's Largest Islamic Bank to Be Ready by February

BY :NOVY LUMANAUW & JAYANTY NADA SHOFA

JANUARY 25, 2021
1611649575563.png

President Joko Widodo delivers a speech during the APEC Summit held through video conference on Nov. 19, 2020. (Photo Courtesy of the State Secretariat)


Jakarta. President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo recently announced Indonesia will soon have its largest Islamic bank, Bank Syariah Indonesia or BSI, to catch up on its sharia economy lag.

BSI is a merger of three state-owned Islamic banks, namely Bank BRI Syariah, Bank Syariah Mandiri, and Bank BNI Syariah. Despite being the world's largest Muslim population, Indonesia is still falling behind in sharia economy. This bank becomes Indonesia's strategy to reap its full potential.

"We have to strengthen our sharia finance industry by establishing the largest sharia bank in Indonesia. It is targeted for completion by February," Jokowi said at the State Palace in Jakarta on Monday.

The president highlighted sharia economy development is not only limited to Muslim-majority populations, but also countries such as Japan, Thailand, UK, and the US.

"We have to seize this opportunity by accelerating the development of the national sharia economy and finances. We must prepare ourselves as the world's center for the sharia economy."

But to this end, there are still many things to work on. According to Jokowi, the country's sharia economy literacy index stands at a low 16.2 percent. The government also needs to work on the halal value chain in the real sector which supports micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and creative economy development.

In addition, the government will develop more micro waqf banks in several locations. They will also strengthen bodies that handle obligatory alms, charities, and waqf to support the people's economy.

"Sharia economy still holds enormous potential," Jokowi said.

On a separate occasion, State-Owned Enterprises (SOE) Minister Erick Thohir hopes BSI can enter the world's top 10 Islamic banks by 2025. BSI has an asset of Rp 239.56 trillion (around $17 billion), making it one of the largest banks in Indonesia.

"This will become a competitive value when competing with other banks," Erick said on Friday, as quoted by local media Bisnis.com.

As of December 2020, BSI's third-party funds were at Rp 209.98 trillion. The bank reached Rp 156.5 trillion on the financing side, with a capital of Rp22.6 trillion and net profit of Rp2.19 trillion.

"[If there are no unexpected obstacles], BSI can enter the world's top 10 largest Islamic bank based on the market capitalization in the next four or five years," BSI chief director Hery Gunardi said.

Interest is evil.

But taking a huge profit margin is also evil.


Islamic bank should be a bank that is willing to lose but for the benefit of humanity.

Bearing the name of religion, it should not be done anything evil, but fully charity.

Even though they should take care of themselves for survival.


Doing evil in the name of religion, the sin is much much greater than doing the same sin but no religious name is mentioned.

It's one of the biggest sins.

Because when we talk about religion, what you mentioned is God and Holy Persons, definitely we don't want to do anything wrong with them.

God and Holy Persons are not just good and kind people, but far beyond it.


But if the bank is founded and run righteously, I don't think it's a bad thing.

The world needs such a bank, to be a light in the dark world of the End Times era.
 
Islamic bank should be willing to lose? How tf should they pay wages and keep the lights on? And who says sharia bank should not make money?

Sharia banks, while not profiting from interests, are profiting from mudharabah or profit sharing, much like investment banking that deals with equity and performance based profit orientation rather than borrowing.

Meanwhile, sharia banks also profit from Murabahah where the bank is contracted to buy something by a customer and the bank sells it to the customer at a higher price to create profit. This works in the same manner as interests do minus the sins of course.

Sharia bank, while bearing the name of sharia, is still a bank. An institution created to print money in literal and non literal sense. You cant expect them to be charitable. I wouldn’t put my money to a bank that is charitable since it is my money that they are going to give away.
 
