BOGOR ULEMA DECLARATION FOR PEACETrilateral Ulema Conference ofAfghanistan-Indonesia-Pakistanon Peace and Stability in AfghanistanBogor Palace, 11 May 2018 / 25 Sya'ban 1439 Hبسم الله الرحمن الرحیمIn the name of Allah the Most Merciful, the Most Compassionate.فَإِنْ تَنَازَعْتُمْ فِي شَيْءٍ فَرُدُّوهُ إِلَى اللَّهِ وَالرَّسُولِ إِنْ كُنْتُمْ تُؤْمِنُونَ بِاللَّهِ وَالْيَوْمِ الْآخِرِ ذَٰلِكَ خَيْرٌ وَأَحْسَنُ تَأْوِيلًا (سورهٔ نساء-آیهٔ ۵۹)"...If you differ in anything among yourselves refer it to Allah and His Messenger if you believe in Allah and the Last Day: that is best, and most suitable for the final determination." (An-Nisa: 59)We, Ulema from the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, the Republic of Indonesia, and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan have gathered in Bogor, 11 May 2018 / 25 Sya'ban 1439 H to discuss the current challenges faced by our Muslim brothers and sisters in Afghanistan and other parts of the world.Guided by the principles of solidarity and unity, as well as inspired by the spirit of brotherhood or ukhuwah, we reiterate our commitment to help nurturing peace in Afghanistan and the Muslim world.Considering that for decades, our brothers and sisters in Afghanistan have suffered from long and arduous trials and tribulations. Despite all hardships, they never lost hope in their struggle for peace. They continue to demonstrate the best quality of human resilience and nobility as a strong nation and faithful Muslims.Being driven solely by our solidarity for their struggle for peace and guided only by the truth of the Holy Qur’an and the Sunnah in our endeavour, we express our support for a peaceful and prosperous Afghanistan and deliberated on how Ulema could play their role in establishing a conducive environment supportive to the peace process.Reiterating that the basis of our endeavour is to preserve the saff (Ar.) of our Ummah. As in Salat (Ar.), Ummah should stand shoulder to shoulder. The Ulema should work together to bridge the gaps existing among Muslim Ummah.Reminding ourselves that The Almighty commanded us to “… Hold fast, all of you together, to the rope of Allah, and be not divided among yourselves (Al ‘Imraan 3:103)” (Ar.). Let us now patch this gap, so that Allah's Mercy and Blessing shall return forthwith.Hereby agreed on the followings:1. Islam is a religion of peace, tolerance, and ai’tidal (Ar.). The word of Islam derives from the root word of saleema (Ar.) which means peace or salvation. The true believers of Islam are bound and must project the quality of mercy and compassion.2. The core message of Islam is centred upon the principle of peace, mercy and compassion. We, therefore, support Paigham-e-Pakistan, Afghan declarations and other peace initiatives about peace in Afghanistan by the Ulema from Islamic World which favour peace, Islamic brotherhood, and denouncing violence and terrorism.3. Peace is the commandment of Allah and Muslims have an obligation to follow this injunction in their lives in letter and spirit. All conflicts and disputes among Muslims should therefore be resolved in the light of Qur’an and Sunnah. We the ulema, therefore appreciate and support the offer of the Government of Islamic Republic of Afghanistan as announced by President Ashraf Ghani during the Kabul Peace Process, February 2018 for peace and reconciliation in Afghanistan. We also appreciate regional countries, Islamic world and the international community for expressing their full support to Afghan Peace Process.4. We take note of conducive environment for peace in Afghanistan and call upon all sides to join direct peace talks, as peaceful deliberation is enshrined in the Holy Qur’an, titled “The Consultation” (As-Shuraa’) (Ar.), and as hinted in the verse 38th that Consultation is among the virtues of the faithful believers.5. As the heirs of Allah’s Messengers, and as authoritative voice in interpreting the Quran and Hadith, the Ulema play pivotal role in Muslim communities to uphold the true nature of Islam (the true legacy of Prophet Muhammad, PBUH) as Rahmatan Lil ‘Alaamin. The Ulema therefore bear this huge amanah (Ar.) on their shoulder to preserve high moral principles and promote Ukhuwah Islamiyah and Ukhuwah Insaniyah.6. The Ulema being the Waratsatul Anbiya (Ar.), have the obligations to promote Islam’s universal values of peace, tolerance, social justice and Ai’tidal, as well as encourage the adoption of these principles as benchmarks and guiding principles.7. Ulema of the Islamic Ummah, especially from countries like Indonesia, Afghanistan and Pakistan, having a deeper understanding of the difficult challenges facing the Muslim countries, can play an active role in promoting peace and solidarity in the Muslim world, especially in Afghanistan.8. Ulema’s abled guidance and discourse based on the injunctions of the Holy Qur’an and examples set by the Holy Prophet Mohammad, PBUH, whereby he always preferred to adopt the ‘middle course’ (Wasath) (Ar.) in life, is the best course to set the direction right for the Muslims. As ordained by Rasulullah PBUH (Al-Bukhari Vol. 8, hadith 470) “Do good deeds properly, sincerely and moderately; Always adopt a middle, moderate regular course, whereby you will reach your goal (of paradise)”.9. We reaffirm that violence and terrorism cannot and should not be associated with any religion, nationality, civilization, or ethnic group, as violent extremism and terrorism in all its forms and manifestations including violence against civilians and suicide attacks, are against the holy principles of Islam.10. As one family of Ummah, we support an inclusive peace process and stand ready to contribute constructively to the process, while recognizing various efforts and peace offers to find viable solutions for peace in Afghanistan. As stipulated in in the following Nas (Ar.):• Quran (Al Hujuraat:10): “The believers are nothing but brothers, so make peace between two brothers and beware of Allah that perhaps you may be shown mercy”.• Hadith at Tirmidzi “Shall I not tell you of something that is better than fasting, prayer and charity?” They said: Yes. He said: “Reconciling between two people, for the corruption of that which is between the hearts is the shaver (destroyer)”.• Hadith of Rasulullah PBUH Him that the parable of the believers in their affection, mercy, and compassion for each other is that of a body. When any limb aches, the whole body reacts with sleeplessness and fever (Sahih Bukhari 5665 and Sahih Muslim 2586).11. In this regard, we support the important role of Ulema of Afghanistan, Indonesia, and Pakistan in promoting peace, harmony and brotherhood among the Ummah in the light of Islamic teachings based on Qur’an and Sunnah.12. We conclude by presenting our highest appreciation to the Government of the Republic of Indonesia for its sincere support to initiate a process of cooperation amongst the Ulema of the three countries and the Islamic world.May Allah the Almighty bless our deeds.بَلِ اللَّهُ مَوْلَاكُمْ ۖ وَهُوَ خَيْرُ النَّاصِرِينَBut Allah is your protector, and He is the best of helpers (Al ‘Imraan 3: 150)Bogor, 11 May 2018Bogor, 25 Sya’ban 1439 H