Indonesia's Industrial Export Ambitions

Indonesia's Industrial Export Ambitions

President Joko Widodo has overseen a centralization of research, development, and industrial production.


By James Guild
November 01, 2022

In June 2022, the Department of National Defense of the Philippines awarded a contract for two landing platform docks (LPDs) to Indonesia’s state-owned naval yard, PT PAL. This is the second time the Philippines has ordered a pair of LPDs from PAL, so it appears they were satisfied with the first batch. PAL originally acquired the ability to build these amphibious landing craft from a Korean partner as part of a purchase and technology transfer deal back in the 2000s.

Ships are not the only industrial product Indonesia is exporting to the Philippines. A subsidiary of PT Len, the state-owned electronics and technology company, inked a contract to provide signaling systems for the Philippines National Railways earlier this year. The Philippines is currently in the midst of a massive railway investment boom, and Indonesia’s state-owned industrial companies are looking to capitalize on that.

Railway systems and infrastructure have been a particularly strategic component of Indonesia’s industrial export ambitions. State-owned INKA, which produces rolling stock for both the domestic and export markets, has big plans to expand its footprint in Africa and around the region. They have had some success, including closing a deal to export 262 freight carriages to New Zealand. But they are still far from being the regional powerhouse they one day hope to be.

Indonesia has long sought to position itself as an industrial export hub. These ambitions were typified by former President B. J. Habibie, who as minister of research and technology oversaw a cluster of state-owned industrial companies that tried to jump-start high-tech manufacturing like aerospace. Nowadays, those efforts are generally thought of as wasteful examples of government largess that failed to achieve their objectives.

But companies like INKA, PT Len, and PT PAL are legacies of Habibie’s original techno-developmentalist vision. And under current President Joko Widodo, there has been a renewed push to integrate them in a centralized fashion and better coordinate research and development, operations, and diplomatic outreach to boost strategic industrial exports like ships, rolling stock, and signaling systems.

That was the logic behind centralizing research and development at the national level with BRIN (the National Research and Innovation Agency). It is also the logic behind the recent merger of five state-owned defense companies under PT Len. The idea is that by centralizing R&D and production, the state can streamline these functions and direct them more effectively toward nationally strategic goals, such as securing a larger share of industrial export markets.

Questions remain, however. For one, is the state really the best agent to coordinate technological development, and can innovation thrive in a centralized bureaucratic environment? Another pressing question is whether Indonesia’s industrial SOEs are capable of meeting the technical challenges. These issues were neatly illustrated by the Black Eagle program, a consortium of Indonesian stakeholders tasked with indigenously developing a medium altitude long-range drone. The project was recently shelved as the technical (and perhaps organizational) challenges become increasingly acute.

Can the centralization of research and development and industrial production overcome these obstacles going forward? We have to wait and see. I think an important determinant of future success is going to be the extent of foreign collaboration. PT PAL had success partnering with foreign companies willing to transfer technology, skills, and knowledge. That’s how they acquired the ability to produce LPDs for export. And there is a good chance the AUKUS deal will make French companies like Thales more willing to transfer technology to strategic partners in the region, like Indonesia.

Ultimately, such decisions and the negotiations behind them are as much about politics as they are about R&D and production. So there is an argument to be made that for strategic technology-intensive sectors, like defense manufacturing or industrial production aimed at export markets, the state might be a more appropriate agent of development than the private sector and market forces. It will take many years before we can start to measure the outcomes here, but the lines are starting to be drawn as the Indonesian state looks to again take a central role in reviving the country’s industrial export ambitions.

AUTHORS
James Guild

GUEST AUTHOR​

James Guild​

James Guild is an expert in trade, finance, and economic development in Southeast Asia.

Indonesia’s Industrial Export Ambitions

President Joko Widodo has overseen a centralization of research, development, and industrial production.
Barata Strengthens Export Market of Foundry Products to Australia


Story from Lida Puspaningtyas • Feb 10 2023


REPUBLIKA.CO.ID, JAKARTA -- PT Barata Indonesia (Persero) continues to strengthen the export market for its flagship products. This time Barata Indonesia is trying to strengthen the export market for foundry products to Australia.

Deputy Minister of SOEs Kartika Wirjoatmodjo (third left) with President Director of PT VKTR Teknologi Mobility Gilarsi W Setijono (center), Marketing Director of PT Barata Indonesia (Persero) Sulistyo Handoko (third right), Director of Finance, HR, and Risk Management of PT INKA (Persero) Andy Budiman (second right), and Director of PT PPA (Persero) Yadi Jaya Ruchandi (second left) reviewed the straight pipe chemical product after signing the Head of Agreement (HoA) in Gresik, East Java, Thursday (15/9/2022). PT INKA, PT VKTR and PT Barata Indonesia agreed to collaborate in developing automotive components, especially for electric vehicles in order to create an electrification ecosystem for public transportation in Indonesia.


The management of Barata Indonesia, represented by President Director Bobby Sumardiat Atmosudirjo and Marketing Director Sulistyo Handoko, has conducted face-to-face meetings with Standart Car Truck (SCT) a Wabtec Subsidiary Company, to strengthen the export of Barata Indonesia foundry products to Australia.

SCT is a company from the United States that for 22 years has been a business partner of Bogie products, supporting the basic frame of the railway body, from Barata Indonesia. President Director of Barata Indonesia Bobby Sumardiat Atmosudirjo said the company always strives to open new market opportunities and strengthen existing export markets abroad.

"In addition to increasing product competitiveness, the strengthening of the export market to Australia is carried out to maximize the production capacity of the Barata Indonesia foundry," Bobby said in a written statement in Jakarta, Friday (10/2/2023).

Bobby said that the company had previously exported foundry products to Australia in 2011-2012. This time, Barata Indonesia projects exports of 273 car sets each year. Bobby assessed that strengthening the existing export market can be done consistently by producing quality products.

"Therefore, we will continue to maintain the quality of our foundry products, by continuing to meet the necessary export quality standards so that we can produce quality and competitive products," bobby said.

Bobby added that Barata Indonesia, which was established in 1971 so far, has indeed supplied railway components for domestic and export needs. To meet export quality standards, Bobby continued, the foundry factory owned by Barata Indonesia has bagged an Association of America Railroads (AAR) certificate as a condition to be able to penetrate the export market to the United States and Canada.

 
INKA Group Exports Batch 1 Freight Wagons to New Zealand​

The story of Fuji Pratiwi • 1 hour ago



Freight train (illustration). INKA Group as a state-owned integrated railway and land transportation manufacturing company in Indonesia exported 133 units of flat top container (CFT) wagon freight cars to KiwiRail, New Zealand.
Freight train (illustration). INKA Group as a state-owned integrated railway and land transportation manufacturing company in Indonesia exported 133 units of flat top container (CFT) wagon freight cars to KiwiRail, New Zealand.



REPUBLIKA.CO.ID, MADIUN -- INKA Group as a state-owned integrated railway and land transportation manufacturing company in Indonesia exported 133 units of container flat top (CFT) wagon freight cars to KiwiRail, New Zealand.

President Director of PT INKA (Persero) Eko Purwanto said, the freight cars exported this time are / batch 1 of the project of 262 units of carriages obtained.

"A total of 133 units of these freight cars are part of a project of 262 units of carriages obtained from an Australian company, UGL, in January 2021. Two prototype units of this project have been delivered in mid-2022 and have completed the dynamic test stage by UGL and KiwiRail," said Eko Purwanto in Madiun, East Java, Thursday (23/2/2023).

According to Eko, INKA Group also obtained a contract from UGL for the procurement of 450 wagons in September 2022 and a contract for 50 locomotive platforms/underframes in November 2021.

"We're certainly proud. The relationship with UGL proves INKA's ability to compete in the global arena and hopes that this collaboration can be sustainable considering the open need for facilities there," said Eko.

KiwiRail's Director of Rollingstock Procurement Programme, Chrissy Farago, said the new carriages would replace the old freight cars as a form of operational modernisation programme for KiwiRail's fleet. "When testing is complete, these new carriages will be immediately placed and used for timber transport as one of KiwiRail's services to the forestry industry in New Zealand," said Chrissy Farago.

The general specifications of the carriage are divided into three types, namely the size of 40 ft, 50 ft, and 60 ft designed by UGL in Newcastle Australia with an empty weight of about 15.2 tons-17.1 tons with a maximum carrying capacity of 62.9 tons.

Meanwhile, KiwiRail is a government-owned company in New Zealand that operates as a rail transport operator. KiwiRail is also New Zealand's largest inter-island ferry operator.

Supplying 262 freight cars to New Zealand is expected to be a major step for INKA Group to re-take a role in the Oceania railway market.

 

