Indonesia’s Industrial Export Ambitions​

Barata Strengthens Export Market of Foundry Products to Australia​

Story from Lida Puspaningtyas • Feb 10 2023REPUBLIKA.CO.ID, JAKARTA -- PT Barata Indonesia (Persero) continues to strengthen the export market for its flagship products. This time Barata Indonesia is trying to strengthen the export market for foundry products to Australia.Deputy Minister of SOEs Kartika Wirjoatmodjo (third left) with President Director of PT VKTR Teknologi Mobility Gilarsi W Setijono (center), Marketing Director of PT Barata Indonesia (Persero) Sulistyo Handoko (third right), Director of Finance, HR, and Risk Management of PT INKA (Persero) Andy Budiman (second right), and Director of PT PPA (Persero) Yadi Jaya Ruchandi (second left) reviewed the straight pipe chemical product after signing the Head of Agreement (HoA) in Gresik, East Java, Thursday (15/9/2022). PT INKA, PT VKTR and PT Barata Indonesia agreed to collaborate in developing automotive components, especially for electric vehicles in order to create an electrification ecosystem for public transportation in Indonesia.© ANTARA/Rizal HanafiThe management of Barata Indonesia, represented by President Director Bobby Sumardiat Atmosudirjo and Marketing Director Sulistyo Handoko, has conducted face-to-face meetings with Standart Car Truck (SCT) a Wabtec Subsidiary Company, to strengthen the export of Barata Indonesia foundry products to Australia.SCT is a company from the United States that for 22 years has been a business partner of Bogie products, supporting the basic frame of the railway body, from Barata Indonesia. President Director of Barata Indonesia Bobby Sumardiat Atmosudirjo said the company always strives to open new market opportunities and strengthen existing export markets abroad."In addition to increasing product competitiveness, the strengthening of the export market to Australia is carried out to maximize the production capacity of the Barata Indonesia foundry," Bobby said in a written statement in Jakarta, Friday (10/2/2023).Bobby said that the company had previously exported foundry products to Australia in 2011-2012. This time, Barata Indonesia projects exports of 273 car sets each year. Bobby assessed that strengthening the existing export market can be done consistently by producing quality products."Therefore, we will continue to maintain the quality of our foundry products, by continuing to meet the necessary export quality standards so that we can produce quality and competitive products," bobby said.Bobby added that Barata Indonesia, which was established in 1971 so far, has indeed supplied railway components for domestic and export needs. To meet export quality standards, Bobby continued, the foundry factory owned by Barata Indonesia has bagged an Association of America Railroads (AAR) certificate as a condition to be able to penetrate the export market to the United States and Canada.