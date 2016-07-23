What's new

Indonesia's e-commerce sales to surpass India's

nufix

nufix

Breaking away a bit from the SCS Issue. It seems Covid19 actually expedited the digitalization of commerce in Indonesia.

Management consulting company Redseer projected Indonesia’s online retail gross merchandise value (GMV), which indicates overall sales value, to surpass India’s this year, driven by a new cohort of e-commerce users amid the pandemic. Redseer Southeast Asia partner Roshan Raj Behera said Indonesia’s 2020 e-commerce GMV will reach US$40 billion this year, the third-highest in the world and higher than India’s predicted $38 billion. Last year, India’s GMV was higher at $29.2 billion, ranking third, compared to Indonesia’s $23 billion, which followed suit.

The change is backed by Indonesia’s retail spending, which is 2.5 times higher than India’s, according to Redseer. Indonesia’s e-commerce marketing and subsidy outflow are also higher, aiding e-commerce adoption. “Many people in Indonesia are looking to e-commerce platforms during the COVID-19 pandemic, and most of them will continue to spend money online,” he told The Jakarta Post on Monday. Behera added that online shoppers grew to 85 million people during the pandemic, from 75 million pre-COVID-19. Indonesia’s e-commerce gross GMV grew strongly in the second quarter this year, reaching $10 billion and driven by people switching to online platforms to buy consumable products such as health and personal care, groceries and fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG). “The average order value in e-commerce platforms is down, but the average daily transactions are almost more than double,” Behera said, adding that people used to buy electronics online, which cost more but are bought less often than FMCG and groceries. In the online shop payment, the company predicted that there will be more e-commerce collaborating with e-wallet platforms as payment through digital wallet has been rising since the fourth quarter last year.

A recent survey from MarkPlus revealed that ShopeePay has outperformed competitors due to its integration with Shopee as well as the company’s vigorous marketing and discounts. Behera also said that e-commerce players would be most likely to continue advertising because the COVID-19 pandemic presented an opportunity to focus on online marketing. “This is a year for ads investment. E-commerce players should focus on getting people on board as the acquisition cost for post-COVID-19 will be higher,” he said, adding that e-commerce would also still be giving out discounts to gain traction. “Some players are more mindful about giving out discounts in correlation with their profitability. However, subsidizing purchases is not necessarily bad in the long run as it can lead to higher revenue in the future.”

A 2019 study by Google, Temasek and Bain & Company showed that e-commerce has overtaken online travel to become the biggest sector of the internet economy in Southeast Asia, with a trajectory to reach exceed $150 billion GMV by 2025. Of the regional value, Indonesia is predicted to gain the highest GMV share at $82 billion.

nufix

nufix

Protest_again said:
I am pleasantly surprised. Good luck Indonesia.
Thanks! Covid19 actually forced many mortar and brick stores to close since sellers have to cut losses from operating costs. Ecommerce might the only way to survive until the vaccines are avaialble.
 
Figaro

Figaro

Indonesia's total e-commerce sales passed that of India? I am extremely surprised given the India economy is around 2.7 times larger than that of Indonesia and population wise 5 times larger (and hence a much larger consumer/retail market).
 
Indos

Indos

Yup, many Indonesian have already used that online platform to get good income. Here is a story of a women whose mother is a maid but can be quite successful in changing her life.

Her husband is also only a sticker seller and local musician in their city Surabaya, East Java. She started the business by selling sticker online in 2010 and now her business has been growing and include other products as well. Actually she is just a trader and most of her business clients are shops.

 
nufix

nufix

Figaro said:
Indonesia's total e-commerce sales passed that of India? I am extremely surprised given the India economy is around 2.7 times larger than that of Indonesia and population wise 5 times larger (and hence a much larger consumer/retail market).
Population wise, yes, but Indonesia's retail spending was already 2.5 times higher than that of India before the Pandemic and would only go higher during the Pandemic. Also, it seems that the technology adoptions among Indonesians are quite high. Moreover, with the increasingly integrated ecommerce market in SEA and China/Japan/Korea, the ecommerce keeps getting bigger.
 
kankan326

kankan326

No wonder SEA replaced US to become China's No.1 business partner. India's boycott China won't work.
 
