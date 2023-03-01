Indonesia's Downstreaming Ambition Requires US$545 Billion

RI Needs Rp 298 T Investment to Build Smelter until 2024​

The total funds needed by Indonesia in the construction and investment of mining smelters until 2024 will be USD 19.55 billion or around IDR 298 trillion (exchange rate of IDR 15,250 per US dollar). This was stated in the presentation of Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto at the opening of the 2023 Meeting of the Ministry of Trade, Wednesday (1/3).Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartanto. Photo: Jamal Ramadhan/coil"We continue to encourage exports including downstream, and downstreaming will continue not only stopping at nickel, but also tin, copper and bauxite. And we have great silica potential so that the glass and solar panel industry can be encouraged in the downstream," said Airlangga.In his presentation, it was stated that the construction of nickel smelters until 2024 will be as many as 30 with a total investment of USD 7.61 billion. Meanwhile, until October 2022,still 11 with investment realization reaching USD 5.5 billion.Then for bauxite, there are 8 total smelters planned to be built with a total investment of USD 7.13 billion. And until October 2022, the number ofbauxite smelters is still 2 with investment realization reaching USD 2.9 billion.For iron commodities, there are 2 total smelters planned to be built with a total investment of USD 53 million. And until October 2022, the number ofiron smelters is still 1 with investment realization reaching USD 47.2 million.For copper commodities, there are 4 total smelters planned to be built with a total investment of USD 4.69 billion. And until October 2022, the number ofcopper smelters is still 2 with investment realization reaching USD 1.04 billion.For manganese commodities, there are 2 total smelters planned to be built with a total investment of USD 23.9 million. And until October 2022, themanganese smelters is still 1 with investment realization reaching USD 12.5 million.Finally, for tin commodities, there are 2 total smelters planned to be built with a total investment of USD 28.8 million. And until October 2022 the 2 smelters are still in the planning stage with investment realization reaching USD 22 million.In its presentation, Airlangga also showed the difference in added value between raw commodities and downstream products. Copper raw ore worth USD 2,409 per ton will rise 3.75 times to USD 9,040 when it becomes a downstream product.Meanwhile, nickel raw ore worth USD 34 per ton will rise 225 times to USD 7,662 per ton. Then aluminum crude ore worth USD 32 per ton will increase 110 times to USD 3,523 per ton. And tin crude ore worth USD 8,222 per ton will increase 3.26 times to USD 26,826 per ton."We need strong coordination between ministries, and I thank the Minister of Trade for maintaining a very good business climate so that import exports can run smoothly and support the positive manufacturing sector," concluded Airlangga.