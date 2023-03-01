What's new

Indonesia's Downstreaming Ambition Requires US$545 Billion

Indonesia's Down streaming Ambition Requires US$545 Billion​

2020_07_28-19_35_09_8bc1a7399e8c4814a8f6392575a83872_620x413_thumb.jpg


By Editorial Team 31/01/2023
Summary

The Indonesian government has seemingly finished formulating a roadmap for the industrial downstreaming. Investment Minister/Investment Coordinating Board head Bahlil Lahadalia revealed that the initiative would require up to US$545.3 billion by 2040. "All this time, we have talked about downstreaming without a roadmap, and thank God we have already reported it to the president," Bahlil said in a press statement after meeting with President Joko Widodo on Monday.

The roadmap shows the government's seriousness in adding value to several commodities, and the nickel downstreaming ecosystem will become a prototype for other sectors. Bahlil also revealed that the president had assigned him to set priorities and future targets. "Let's say now we stop nickel and bauxite, then what else in the future? It is likely tin or copper soon. So this is what we will do," he explained.

President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo assigns Investment Minister Bahlil Lahadalia to set priorities in the industrial downstreaming process and targets set in the Industrial Downstreaming Roadmap.
RI Needs Rp 298 T Investment to Build Smelter until 2024​

The total funds needed by Indonesia in the construction and investment of mining smelters until 2024 will be USD 19.55 billion or around IDR 298 trillion (exchange rate of IDR 15,250 per US dollar). This was stated in the presentation of Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto at the opening of the 2023 Meeting of the Ministry of Trade, Wednesday (1/3).

AA184KfF.img

Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartanto. Photo: Jamal Ramadhan/coil© Provided by Coils


"We continue to encourage exports including downstream, and downstreaming will continue not only stopping at nickel, but also tin, copper and bauxite. And we have great silica potential so that the glass and solar panel industry can be encouraged in the downstream," said Airlangga.

In his presentation, it was stated that the construction of nickel smelters until 2024 will be as many as 30 with a total investment of USD 7.61 billion. Meanwhile, until October 2022, the existing smelter is still 11 with investment realization reaching USD 5.5 billion.

Then for bauxite, there are 8 total smelters planned to be built with a total investment of USD 7.13 billion. And until October 2022, the number of existing bauxite smelters is still 2 with investment realization reaching USD 2.9 billion.

For iron commodities, there are 2 total smelters planned to be built with a total investment of USD 53 million. And until October 2022, the number of existing iron smelters is still 1 with investment realization reaching USD 47.2 million.

For copper commodities, there are 4 total smelters planned to be built with a total investment of USD 4.69 billion. And until October 2022, the number of existing copper smelters is still 2 with investment realization reaching USD 1.04 billion.

For manganese commodities, there are 2 total smelters planned to be built with a total investment of USD 23.9 million. And until October 2022, the number of existing manganese smelters is still 1 with investment realization reaching USD 12.5 million.

Finally, for tin commodities, there are 2 total smelters planned to be built with a total investment of USD 28.8 million. And until October 2022 the 2 smelters are still in the planning stage with investment realization reaching USD 22 million.

Price of Raw Materials with Downstream Products

In its presentation, Airlangga also showed the difference in added value between raw commodities and downstream products. Copper raw ore worth USD 2,409 per ton will rise 3.75 times to USD 9,040 when it becomes a downstream product.

Meanwhile, nickel raw ore worth USD 34 per ton will rise 225 times to USD 7,662 per ton. Then aluminum crude ore worth USD 32 per ton will increase 110 times to USD 3,523 per ton. And tin crude ore worth USD 8,222 per ton will increase 3.26 times to USD 26,826 per ton.

"We need strong coordination between ministries, and I thank the Minister of Trade for maintaining a very good business climate so that import exports can run smoothly and support the positive manufacturing sector," concluded Airlangga.

 
Indonesia president breaks ground on construction of $2.6 bln hydropower plant​


IMG-20210622-WA0096_copy_1600x892.jpg


February 28, 2023 — 11:10 pm EST
Written by Fransiska Nangoy for Reuters


JAKARTA, March 1 (Reuters) - Indonesia's President Joko Widodo on Wednesday launched the construction of a $2.6 billion hydropower plant that would be linked to a planned industrial park in North Kalimantan.

The power plant, called Mentarang Induk, is being developed by PT Kayan Hydropower Nusantara, a joint venture between Indonesia's PT Kayan Patria Pratama Group and Malaysia's Sarawak Energy Bhd.

The 1.375 gigawatt plant will be linked to an industrial area the president said will house electric vehicle and battery plants as well as aluminium and petrochemical facilities.

He said the hydropower project is expected to finish construction in seven years to power the planned park.

"Our hope is that Indonesia's economic transformation would really take place toward a green economy," Jokowi, as the president is known, said in a ground-breaking ceremony that was streamed online.

Indonesia is a major thermal coal producer and relies on it as its main source of power but has pledged to move away from the dirty fuel and reach net-zero emissions before 2060.

The country, which is one of the world's biggest emitters of greenhouse gases, aims to increase the proportion of renewables in its energy mix to 23% by 2025, up from around 12% currently. While less emissions-intensive than coal, environmentalists agree that dams can also cause issues like disruption of water flow, sediment flow and ecosystems.

(Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)

((Fransiska.Nangoy@thomsonreuters.com)

 

