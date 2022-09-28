What's new

Indonesia's developed Covid 19 Vaccines will be used in October 2022

BPOM Calls Red and White Vaccine Emergency Use Permit Out in Early October​

BPOM Chairman, Penny K Lukito

28 September 2022


JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com - Head of the Food and Drug Supervisory Agency (BPOM) Penny K Lukito revealed that the Red and White Vaccine will soon get an emergency use authorization (EUA).

"So it's a little while. It's September. In early October, we will get emergency use authorization," penny said at the Senayan Parliament Complex, Jakarta, Wednesday (28/9/2022).

Penny said, the Red and White Vaccine is also a vaccine that is halal certified.

In addition to the Red and White vaccine, other vaccines such as Ethane and mRNA are also kosher.

"So all domestic vaccines are kosher vaccines. Including the Ethane ones, which are mRNA, which is also halal," she said.

"So the latest technology that is mRNA and halal is in Indonesia," she continued.

Furthermore, she also revealed that the Indovac vaccine has received an EUA.

Also read: The Red and White Vaccine Officially Becomes Inavac, Khofifah: Indonesia Should Be Proud

Thus, PT Bio Farma was also declared ready to produce the vaccine in Indonesia.

Previously reported, two domestically produced vaccines, Inavac and Indovac are now in late-stage clinical trials by BPOM.

Penny hopes the vaccine's distribution permit or emergency use authorization is out. These two types of vaccines have also been approved by President Joko Widodo.

Also read: Members of the House of Representatives Hope the Red and White Vaccine and Bio Farma Are Launched On August 17

"Domestic vaccines, namely the Red and White Unair vaccine, Biotis, and Bio Farma Vaccine, Baylor, namely the Inavac and Indovac vaccines in their development, have entered phase III clinical trials, this is in progress," penny said as quoted from the YouTube show commission IX DPR RI, Wednesday (31/8/2022).

"Hopefully, the hope is that this September, the EUA can be issued. So it's already in the final stages," Penny continued.

Also read: Phase 3 Clinical Trial of Red and White Vaccine Assessed as a Breakthrough in Indonesia's Health Security

Penny revealed that these two types of domestically made vaccines are also proposed to be booster doses and primary vaccinations for children. Both are now in the process of applying for clinical trial protocols.

 
