Indonesia's Bukalapak is the first unicorn technology company in South East Asia start posting net profit (1 billion USD in Q1 2022)

AlhamduliLLAH

Bukalapak posts first net profit on unrealized gains for Allo Bank


Fadhil Haidar Sulaeman (The Jakarta Post)
PREMIUM
Jakarta ● Fri, April 29, 2022

Publicly listed e-commerce giant PT Bukalapak posted a first-ever net profit in the first quarter this year at Rp 14.5 trillion (US$1 billion), reversing a net loss from the same period last year, following the acquisition of lender PT Allo Bank.

The company's latest financial statement shows that revenue went up 85 percent year-on-year (yoy) to Rp 787 billion driven by its Mitra Bukalapak business arm, which provides e-procurement services for warungs (small kiosks).

But the biggest gain was the addition of Rp 15.49 trillion in unrealized investment gains for Allo Bank. Bukalapak announced acquiring an 11.49 percent stake in the lender in January.

Bukalapak posts first net profit on unrealized gains for Allo Bank

The company posted Rp 15.49 trillion in unrealized investment gains from Allo Bank.
While its competitor (Singapore based companies)

Sea FY2021 losses widen to US$1.5 billion, revenue up 127.5 per cent​

TUE, MAR 01, 2022 - 9:41 PM

SINGAPORE-BASED Sea, which owns e-commerce platform Shopee and games developer Garena, widened its net loss excluding share-based compensation attributable to ordinary shareholders of US$1.5 billion for FY2021 ending Dec 31, up 17.9 per cent from US$1.3 billion a year prior. (see Amendment note)

In a filing on Tuesday (Mar 1), the New York Stock Exchange-listed company reported a 127.5 per cent increase in FY2021 revenue from US$4.4 billion to US$9.9 billion. The increase is driven by growth across all business segments.

Loss per share in FY2021 rose 6.5 per cent from US$2.78 to US$2.96.

Operating costs rose 106.6 per cent from US$2.7...


Grab crashes 37.3% after Q4 net loss nearly doubles​

THU, MAR 03, 2022 - 9:50 PM
CLAUDIA CHONG

NASDAQ-LISTED Grab sank deeper into the red for the fourth quarter ended Dec 31, chalking up a net loss of US$1.1 billion compared with US$576 million a year ago after its ride-hailing business suffered from Covid-19 disruptions.

 
Indonesia is a country with great culture and I see Indonesia a highly progressive country in days to come amount very few countries. I see a bright future of Bangladesh, Indonesia along with India. Many other countries will progress but among the rapid progressing country who will be capable of addressing all their socio economic progress will be Indonesia. I see Indonesia becoming Hindu country in few years to come.
 
Surya 1 said:
Indonesia is a country with great culture and I see Indonesia a highly progressive country in days to come amount very few countries. I see a bright future of Bangladesh, Indonesia along with India. Many other countries will progress but among the rapid progressing country who will be capable of addressing all their socio economic progress will be Indonesia. I see Indonesia becoming Hindu country in few years to come.
Islam is getting stronger here

West Java


The wives of local leaders ( Governors and Majors )


Our Army and their wife


:bunny::bunny::bunny:
 
Time to make profit

Editorial board (The Jakarta Post)
PREMIUM
Jakarta ● Tue, April 19 2022

Indonesia’s tech giant GoTo made a solid market debut at the Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) last week, with shares at one point gaining 23 percent above their initial public offering (IPO) price.

Though the market gain was slightly lower than what e-marketplace behemoth Bukalapak posted during its market debut last year, which was 25 percent, the stock market in general recorded a higher average in daily transactions at Rp 17.6 trillion (US$1.2 billion) and a new record in market capitalization at Rp 9,405 trillion for the rest of the week.

The company, which is an entity resulted from a merger of ride-hailing champion Gojek and e-commerce giant Tokopedia, became the fourth-largest publicly listed company on the IDX by market cap after private lender BCA, state-owned lender BRI and state-owned telecommunications firm PT Telkom Indonesia.

Time to make profit

The company booked a loss of Rp 7.59 trillion as of July 2021, according to its prospectus.
