Indonesia's Bukalapak is the first unicorn technology company in South East Asia start posting net profit (1 billion USD in Q1 2022)

Editorial board (The Jakarta Post)PREMIUMJakarta ● Tue, April 19 2022Indonesia’s tech giant GoTo made a solid market debut at the Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) last week, with shares at one point gaining 23 percent above their initial public offering (IPO) price.Though the market gain was slightly lower than what e-marketplace behemoth Bukalapak posted during its market debut last year, which was 25 percent, the stock market in general recorded a higher average in daily transactions at Rp 17.6 trillion (US$1.2 billion) and a new record in market capitalization at Rp 9,405 trillion for the rest of the week.The company, which is an entity resulted from a merger of ride-hailing champion Gojek and e-commerce giant Tokopedia, became the fourth-largest publicly listed company on the IDX by market cap after private lender BCA, state-owned lender BRI and state-owned telecommunications firm PT Telkom Indonesia.