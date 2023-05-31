Indonesia's Battery powered Train Development

Viral, Video of Battery Powered Train Test Made by INKA​

INKA Explained​

News from Inten Esti Pratiwi • 2 hours agoA post mentioning a battery-powered train trial on May 28, 2023 in Madiun, went viral on social media TikTok.The upload was uploaded byTikTok account.said the voice in the video.The video was uploaded on Monday (29/5/2023). As of Wednesday (31/5/2023), the upload has been viewed more than 46,000 times and liked by more than 2,350 accounts.Various comments appeared regarding the upload.said an account with the namesaid an account with the nameRelated to the upload, Senior Manager of Environmental Social Responsibility (TJSL) and Stakeholder Relationship of PT INKA (Persero) Bambang Ramadhiarto explained, the train that went viral in the video was a train made by PT INKA (Persero)."If the train has been produced by INKA since 2018, then it has developed into an autonomous system in collaboration with ITB," said Bambang when contacted by, Wednesday (31/5/2023).He confirmed that the train was being tested on the railway line in the direction of the Pertamina Depot in front of INKA Madiun City on Sunday (28/5/2023), as seen in the viral video.He explained, the train is currently still in the research and development stage."The research target for the second year is the end of June 2023, and the plan is to continue the third year (next year)," he explained.According to him, the train at the beginning of development used a 62 kWh battery.The current battery capacity isto 200 kWh with a range orof 90 km on a"The speed used to be 15 km / h, weto 60 km / h," he said.He explained, one series of trains consists of 2(trains). Currently, the train is under autonomous system testing with the ITB team.------------------------------------ITB is Institute Technology Bandung. STEM public university located in Bandung, West Java.