Indonesia's Battery powered Train Development

Viral, Video of Battery Powered Train Test Made by INKA​

News from Inten Esti Pratiwi • 2 hours ago


KOMPAS.com - A post mentioning a battery-powered train trial on May 28, 2023 in Madiun, went viral on social media TikTok.

The upload was uploaded by @ingposarembotensepele TikTok account.

"Today Sunday, May 28, 2023, a battery-powered train trial or battery tram will be carried out. Uniquely, the trial was carried out on the railway line in the direction of the Pertamina Depot in front of INKA Madiun City," said the voice in the video.

The video was uploaded on Monday (29/5/2023). As of Wednesday (31/5/2023), the upload has been viewed more than 46,000 times and liked by more than 2,350 accounts.

Various comments appeared regarding the upload.

"Bwt in Bali or Batam is suitable for the busway," said an account with the name Riandy.99.

"It's really cool," said an account with the name Tiktok_buday.

Also read: Many about Turangga Panoramic Train Travel at Night, What Can You See?

INKA Explained​

Related to the upload, Senior Manager of Environmental Social Responsibility (TJSL) and Stakeholder Relationship of PT INKA (Persero) Bambang Ramadhiarto explained, the train that went viral in the video was a train made by PT INKA (Persero).

"If the train has been produced by INKA since 2018, then it has developed into an autonomous system in collaboration with ITB," said Bambang when contacted by Kompas.com, Wednesday (31/5/2023).

He confirmed that the train was being tested on the railway line in the direction of the Pertamina Depot in front of INKA Madiun City on Sunday (28/5/2023), as seen in the viral video.

He explained, the train is currently still in the research and development stage.

"The research target for the second year is the end of June 2023, and the plan is to continue the third year (next year)," he explained.

According to him, the train at the beginning of development used a 62 kWh battery.

The current battery capacity is upgraded to 200 kWh with a range or drive range of 90 km on a single charge.

"The speed used to be 15 km / h, we upgraded to 60 km / h," he said.

He explained, one series of trains consists of 2 cars (trains). Currently, the train is under autonomous system testing with the ITB team.


------------------------------------

ITB is Institute Technology Bandung. STEM public university located in Bandung, West Java.
 
