Indonesian woman passes out in pain after receiving 100 lashes for having pre-marital sex

This is the horrific moment a woman passes out in pain after receiving 100 lashes for having pre-marital sex under a Sharia law punishment handed out in Indonesia.Footage shows the Indonesian woman collapsing after being flogged in public for having sex before marriage.The woman, whose name was not disclosed, and her male lover each received 100 lashes in the city of Lhokseumawe on Monday. The city is in Indonesia's westernmost province of Aceh, the country's only region with the autonomy to enforce Sharia law.