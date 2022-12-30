What's new

Indonesian Volleyball Development

Indos

Indos

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Jul 25, 2013
21,529
24
21,996
Country
Indonesia
Location
Indonesia
Indonesian men volleyball is currently undefeated in SEA region.

Indonesia (Green) vs Malaysia


For women, Indonesian team usually in second place after Thailand, but this year SEAGAMES we are in third place. Based on this year SEAGAMES, three best women teams are Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia.

Indonesia (Red costume) vs Malaysia

 
Last edited:
I would post some foreign players that will play in our volleyball league



HolstonAlex_3_160726_4434_TimCasey.jpg

1672395770968.png

women.volleybox.net

Alexandra Holston » clubs :: Women Volleybox

Alexandra Holston (born 3rd April 1995) - volleyball player from USA who plays as opposite. Here are 5 volleyball clubs in which she worked.
women.volleybox.net women.volleybox.net
 
Indonesia women volleyball league is much better than Indonesian women basketball competition that dont have any professional league.

Despite this, Indonesian women basketball is still able to be Southeast Asia champion in latest Southeast Asia tournament 2022 after defeating Thailand. This year SEAGAMES they can get second position after Philippine in 5on5 and three position in 3on3.

 
The 4th AVC Women’s Challenger Cup will be the third AVC Championship of the year to be held between June 18 and 25 in Gresik, East Java in Indonesia. The tournament ended on high note in 2022 when Hong Kong, China left the Nakhon Pathom Provincial Gymnasium in Thailand with a great success following their clean sweep in the five-team 3rd AVC Women’s Challenge Cup for their unprecedented title.

asianvolleyball.net

AVC RELEASES 2023 COMPETITION CALENDAR - Asian Volleyball Confederation

Bangkok, Thailand, December 20, 2022 – A fully-packed volleyball schedule awaits adoring fans as AVC has recently unveiled its 2023 Competition Calendar which outlines the AVC’s upcoming volleyball events for the next Olympic cycle leading up to the Olympic Games Paris 2024. The 2023 Competition...
asianvolleyball.net

Indonesia is currently building its biggest indoor sport stadium in Jakarta


 
Last edited:
Hmm, looking forward to Vietnamese female volleyball team rematch, our team isn't half bad either!
 
REhorror said:
Hmm, looking forward to Vietnamese female volleyball team rematch, our team isn't half bad either!
Click to expand...

Vietnam female team defeated Indonesian team is semi final, while Indonesian men team defeated Vietnam men team in Final.

South East Asian Female team should be regarded as world class, Thailand defeated Turkey team in World Cup this year, while Indonesian women team defeated Iran in their latest match in Olympic Qualification.

 
Final SEAGAMES in Hanoi Vietnam 2022, MEN VOLLEYBALL

Indonesia (White) vs Vietnam. Indonesia uses main players as starter in final.

 

