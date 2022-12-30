Indonesian Volleyball Development

Indonesian men volleyball is currently undefeated in SEA region.
Indonesia (Green) vs Malaysia
For women, Indonesian team usually in second place after Thailand, but this year SEAGAMES we are in third place. Based on this year SEAGAMES, three best women teams are Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia.
Indonesia (Red costume) vs Malaysia
Indonesia (Green) vs Malaysia
