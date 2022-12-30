Indonesian Volleyball Development

AVC RELEASES 2023 COMPETITION CALENDAR - Asian Volleyball Confederation Bangkok, Thailand, December 20, 2022 – A fully-packed volleyball schedule awaits adoring fans as AVC has recently unveiled its 2023 Competition Calendar which outlines the AVC’s upcoming volleyball events for the next Olympic cycle leading up to the Olympic Games Paris 2024. The 2023 Competition...

Thewill be the third AVC Championship of the year to be held between June 18 and 25 in Gresik, East Java in Indonesia. The tournament ended on high note in 2022 when Hong Kong, China left the Nakhon Pathom Provincial Gymnasium in Thailand with a great success following their clean sweep in the five-team 3rd AVC Women’s Challenge Cup for their unprecedented title.Indonesia is currently building its biggest indoor sport stadium in Jakarta