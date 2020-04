Indonesia's Krakatoa volcano has erupted - this volcano was asleep for 137 years and woke up again today. The Krakatoa volcano has just erupted in Indonesia, that volcano in 1883 had killed 36 thousand people and altered the climate of Europe for several years. With this the Ring of fire could be activated.World-famous Krakatoa volcano Anak Krakatau has erupted in Indonesia, emitting an enormous plume of ash, smoke and lava into the sky.The volcanic island is currently reporting episodes of "large magmatic eruption", meaning that the volcano is continuing to produce magma and lava, as well as sending ash into the air in a cloud as high as 15km.Source: https://www.volcanodiscovery.com/kr...iolent-eruption-ash-to-47000-ft-altitude.html 2nd Source: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/ar...erupts-spewing-plumes-ash-kilometres-air.html 3rd Source: LOCAL MEDIA: https://indonesiaexpat.biz/featured/anak-krakatau-erupts/ Here you go this is the local source and the eruption is confirmed