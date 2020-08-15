Indonesian researchers find five effective drug combinations to fight coronavirus

UNAIR researchers find five effective drug combinations to fight coronavirus







– After conducting research, Universitas Airlangga Covid-19 research team has made progress in an effort to accelerate the Covid-19 handling. The findings are in the form of five combinations of drug regimens derived from drugs that have been available in the market and have potential to be Covid-19 drugs.With the support of Indonesian State Intelligence Agency (BIN) and some other parties, the drug combinations finding was announced on Friday, June 12, 2020 in Jakarta by Colonel Drs. Bambang Sunarwibowo, SH, M.Hum. Head of Universitas Airlangga Stem Cell Research and Development Center, Dr. dr. Purwati, SpPD, K-PTI FINASIM elaborated the drug combinations:1. Lopinavir / ritonavir with azithromicyne2. Lopinavir / ritonavir with doxycyline3. Lopinavir / ritonavir with chlaritromycine4. Hydroxychloroquine with azithromicyne5. Hydroxychloroquine with doxycyclineThe Covid-19 drug combinations explained by Dr. Purwati is not for sale. “Not for sale. This is a collaboration between UNAIR, BNPB, and also State Intelligence Agency, ” said Dr. Purwati.The drug combinations have excellent potential and effectiveness to fight the killing power of the virus. The dose of each drug in the combinations are 1/5 and 1/3 from the single use dose of each drug so there is lower toxicity of the drug compared to drug single use.“There are hundreds of drugs that have been produced and will be distributed to hospitals,” she concluded.In addition to the finding of drug combination regimen, UNAIR researchers also found potential stem cell research. Dr. Purwati also found two formulas, Haematopotic Stem Cells (HSCs) and Natural Killer (NK) cells.“From the results of HSC challenge test, it was found that after 24 hours, SARS CoV2 virus, Indonesian isolates had been eliminated by these stem cells. While the results of the NK cells’ challenge test on the virus, after 72 hours, some viruses can be inactivated by the NK cells, ” she said.Thus both have good potential and effectiveness as prevention and treatment of SARS CoV 2 virus. According to her, the two alternative treatments can be recommendations for doctors, the drug industry and the public in dealing with Covid-19.Meanwhile, almost at the same time, from the Management Building of UNAIR Campus C, UNAIR Rector, Prof. Dr. H. Mohammad Nasih, MT., SE., Ak, CMA also gave an explanation on the success of UNAIR research team. In front of the media crew Prof. Nasih said that UNAIR would continue to support all efforts to accelerate the Covid-19 handling in Indonesia. It is an effort carried out as a form of devotion to the nation and state.“We will fully support UNAIR’s research related to Covid-19 handling acceleration. Hopefully this will be a good step for Indonesian research by proving its research in a short time. It means Indonesia is capable if we are all united and do this together, “he concluded.Author: Khefti Al Mawalia