Indonesian R80 Civilian Plane Program

Continuing the R80 Aircraft Project, LAPAN and PT RAI Sign the MoU​

The Aviation and Space Institute (Lapan) together with PT Regio Aviasi Industri (RAI) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to continue the R80 aircraft project.The signing of this MoU was carried out by the Head of LAPAN Thomas Djamaluddin together with the President Director of PT RAI Agung Nugroho and witnessed directly by the Main Commissioner of PT RAI, Ilham Akbar Habibie, on 7 September.According to PT RAI Public Relations Justin Djogo, the collaboration will begin with Lapan's involvement in the process of developing an R80 aircraft in accordance with Lapan's capabilities as a national aerospace research center."Such as (but not limited to) computational support for fluid dynamics, simulation of aircraft stability and control, calculation of flight performance and, in due course, aircraft testing related to aircraft certification, such as bird impact tests and others," said Justin in his statement, Monday ( 21/9/2020).It is known that the aircraft designed by BJ Habibie has been removed from the National Strategic Project (PSN). After the R80 was removed from PSN, PT RAI tried to get government support in the form of including the R80 program in the list of national research and innovation priorities.This is because the development of an aircraft requires support from various aspects, given the nature of the aviation industry which is strategic, complex, long-term, involving large funding and policy and regulatory support.Government support for this project began with the direction of the Minister of Research and Technology (Menristek)/National Research and Innovation Agency (BRIN) in the form of cooperation with Lapan and PT RAI.PT RAI, continued Justin, expressed his high appreciation to the Ministry of Research and Technology/National Agency for Research and Innovation and Lapan for this support. The hope is that this support can continue with the support of economic diplomacy that has been running to date."And support from related ministries, a.l. industrial facilitation, certification for the aerospace industry ecosystem, so that the industry can grow to support the goals of Indonesia Gold 2045 by contributing to economic growth and a better nation's competitiveness than at present," continued Justin.He also believes that industry and government cooperation in research and development is a must to complement each other in an aerospace industry ecosystem."Industry experience can be material for research institutions to innovate. On the other hand, discoveries in the research sector can provide a basis for the application of a technology to be implemented. This collaboration can develop according to mutual needs," continued Justin.In recent years, PT RAI has been actively involved in preparing the aerospace industry roadmap which is currently being coordinated by Kemristek BRIN/Lapan together with other industry stakeholders.Justin stated that the Covid-19 pandemic could cause a setback in the program where full scale development will only start at the end of 2021, prototype production in 2023, first flight at the end of 2025, certification is planned for 2028."Even this still has to see developments in the supplying countries involved in developing the R80. In principle, sales or contracts with customers are projected to be carried out in early 2026. However, the delivery of the first aircraft will be carried out after receiving national certification, which is estimated to be in 2028," explained Justin.