Indonesian Navy Type-209/1300 Cakra class submarine goes missing off Bali with 53 onboard.

HostileInsurgent

HostileInsurgent

Oct 6, 2020
Indonesia searching for missing submarine with 53 on board

Indonesia's navy is searching for a missing submarine with 53 people on board that went missing on Wednesday and is seeking help from neighbouring Australia and Singapore in the hunt, the Indonesian military chief told Reuters.
The German-made submarine, KRI Nanggala-402, was conducting a torpedo drill in waters north of the island of Bali but failed to relay the results as expected, a navy spokesman said.

"We are still searching in the waters of Bali, 60 miles (96 km) from Bali, (for) 53 people," military chief Hadi Tjahjanto told Reuters in a text message.

The military chief confirmed that assistance in the search for the submarine and missing crew members had been sought from Australia and Singapore. He said that contact with the vessel was lost at 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Representatives of the defence departments of Australia and Singapore did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The 1,395-tonne KRI Nanggala-402 was built in Germany in 1978, according to the Indonesian cabinet secretariat's website, and underwent a two-year refit in South Korea that was completed in 2012.

Indonesia in the past operated a fleet of 12 submarines purchased from the Soviet Union to patrol the waters of its sprawling archipelago.

But now it has a fleet of only five including two German-built Type 209 submarines and three newer South Korean vessels.

Indonesia has been seeking to upgrade its defence capabilities but some of its equipment still in service is old and there have been deadly accidents involving in particular ageing military transport planes in recent years.

@Indos

Indos

Indos

Jul 25, 2013
Beast said:
Very likely malfunction and sink off.

You need to locate it first before rescue. Indonesia shall ask for China help.
Indonesian Navy ship KRI Riegel has been departed from Jakarta about hour ago, it needs 2 days to reach Bali by ship but I hope another deep water rescue vessel, KRI Spica is in Surabaya, it is closer to Bali

1618969736838.png

1618970028532.png

1618970250232.png
 
B

Beast

Feb 5, 2011
I think more deep sea search vessel are needed. It's just trying to find a nail inside the deepsea.
 
