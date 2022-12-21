Indonesian Navy International Defense Cooperation

U.S. Marine F-35B Lightning II pilots with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 122, 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit, fly in formation with a U.S. Navy P-8 Poseidon and Indonesian Air Force F-16s during Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training/ Marine Exercise (MAREX) Indonesia 2022, Dec. 18.CARAT/MAREX Indonesia is a bilateral exercise between Indonesia and the United States designed to promote regional security cooperation, maintain and strengthen maritime partnerships, and enhance maritime interoperability.In its 28th year, the CARAT series is comprised of multinational exercises, designed to enhance U.S. and partner navies’ and marine corps abilities to operate together in response to traditional and non-traditional maritime security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Chad J. Pulliam)------------------------------------------------------In the midst of pitch darkness and the crashing waves of the Java Sea, Indonesian Navy and US Navy/Marine Corps Marines carried out Amphibious Operations to seize and control enemy-controlled beaches along the coast of Banongan Situbondo in the Sea Phase and Amphibious Operations Latgab CARAT (Cooperation Afloat) Readiness And Training) in 2022. Monday (19/12/2022)Beginning with the Special Landing (Ratsus) which was carried out by Taifib 2 troops from the Marine Corps of the Indonesian Navy and US Recon to report confirmation of the landing beach. The Combat Fall Team (Junpur) carried out the jump as front observers of artillery shooting. The Sea Phase was then followed by Amphibious Operations using the BMP 3F Tank Ranpur, LVT 7 A-1, KAPA K-61 and Assault Amphibious Vehicles (AAV) / LVTP-7, - LCAC 25, LAV, JLTV belonging to the US Navy/Marine landed and hit the landing beach landing Infantry troops. To increase the victory and destroy the enemy's strength, the How 105 Cannon was carried out. The attack was continued with the Battle of the City to seize and control the city controlled by the enemy.This simulation is part of the Marine Corps Marine Corps scenario and US Navy-Marines whose implementation was witnessed by Danpasmar 2 Brigadier General TNI (Mar) Suherlan, S.E., M.M. , M.Sc., CHRMP., Danguspurla II First Admiral TNI Deny Prasetyo, Commanding Officer 2d Battalion 4th Marines Leutenant Colonel Jared Reddinger and other officials from the Indonesian Navy, US Navy and US Marine Corps