Indonesian Navy International Defense Cooperation

Jul 25, 2013
321289543_978892423087710_3089453382861950739_n.jpg


Two F-35Bs from the USMC, one P-8I Poseidon from the US Navy, two F-16s from the Indonesian Air Force flew together in a formation.

CARATs 2022
 
Jul 25, 2013
U.S. Marine F-35B Lightning II pilots with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 122, 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit, fly in formation with a U.S. Navy P-8 Poseidon and Indonesian Air Force F-16s during Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training/ Marine Exercise (MAREX) Indonesia 2022, Dec. 18.

CARAT/MAREX Indonesia is a bilateral exercise between Indonesia and the United States designed to promote regional security cooperation, maintain and strengthen maritime partnerships, and enhance maritime interoperability.

In its 28th year, the CARAT series is comprised of multinational exercises, designed to enhance U.S. and partner navies’ and marine corps abilities to operate together in response to traditional and non-traditional maritime security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Chad J. Pulliam)

321492739_1153165221984067_8285606415889650753_n.jpg

320978434_3267312376868865_6833292395312894767_n.jpg



In the midst of pitch darkness and the crashing waves of the Java Sea, Indonesian Navy and US Navy/Marine Corps Marines carried out Amphibious Operations to seize and control enemy-controlled beaches along the coast of Banongan Situbondo in the Sea Phase and Amphibious Operations Latgab CARAT (Cooperation Afloat) Readiness And Training) in 2022. Monday (19/12/2022)

Beginning with the Special Landing (Ratsus) which was carried out by Taifib 2 troops from the Marine Corps of the Indonesian Navy and US Recon to report confirmation of the landing beach. The Combat Fall Team (Junpur) carried out the jump as front observers of artillery shooting. The Sea Phase was then followed by Amphibious Operations using the BMP 3F Tank Ranpur, LVT 7 A-1, KAPA K-61 and Assault Amphibious Vehicles (AAV) / LVTP-7, - LCAC 25, LAV, JLTV belonging to the US Navy/Marine landed and hit the landing beach landing Infantry troops. To increase the victory and destroy the enemy's strength, the How 105 Cannon was carried out. The attack was continued with the Battle of the City to seize and control the city controlled by the enemy.

This simulation is part of the Marine Corps Marine Corps scenario and US Navy-Marines whose implementation was witnessed by Danpasmar 2 Brigadier General TNI (Mar) Suherlan, S.E., M.M. , M.Sc., CHRMP., Danguspurla II First Admiral TNI Deny Prasetyo, Commanding Officer 2d Battalion 4th Marines Leutenant Colonel Jared Reddinger and other officials from the Indonesian Navy, US Navy and US Marine Corps

320952624_1204580017125693_7209155782133551903_n.jpg

320970122_940430433589655_3337093290735868800_n.jpg

320972617_5996257433737853_2281423269366797708_n.jpg

321021412_693107259098396_1825512189371966536_n.jpg

320393180_6315974455083799_7610201238477225219_n.jpg
 
Jul 25, 2013
Indonesian Navy sailors sail pass amphibious transport dock USS Anchorage (LPD 23) after rigid hull inflatable boat operations with Maritime Raid Platoon, 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit during Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) /Marine Exercise (MAREX) Indonesia 2022 in Surabaya, Dec. 13.

CARAT/MAREX Indonesia is a bilateral exercise between Indonesia and the United States designed to promote regional security cooperation, maintain and strengthen maritime partnerships, and enhance maritime interoperability.

In its 28th year, the CARAT series is comprised of multinational exercises, designed to enhance U.S. and partner navies’ and marine corps abilities to operate together in response to traditional and non-traditional maritime security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Kevin G. Rivas)

320658180_844071770140673_2461446423069045394_n.jpg
 
MajesticPug

Jan 29, 2021
No wonder when Indonesians committed multiple ethnic cleansing against Chinese and other smaller natives throughout the decades, they were ignored and forgotten by the self-righteous US Congress and White House. Ah, Nancy Pelosi can't read Indonesian.
 
Jul 25, 2013
CARATS 2022

321084956_671771244625304_3651882703973486428_n.jpg

320993066_537684148247968_2997859330283254109_n.jpg

319907247_8420471581358050_2849087048980743765_n.jpg


320031710_1825489884466493_5343804674750515264_n.jpg

319865681_840951613623691_5690681326693574270_n.jpg


In the framework of the 2022 Cooperation Afloat Readiness And Training (CARAT) Joint Exercise, Marine Corps Soldiers of the Indonesian Navy and USMC carry out combat patrols at the Maritime Combat Training Center (Puslatpur) 5 Baluran, Situbondo, East Java. Wednesday (14/12/2022).

This activity was carried out not only to maintain cooperation between Indonesia and the United States but also to increase the combat capabilities of the Marines of the two countries.

The Commander of the 5th Infantry Battalion Marines Lt. Col. Marines Supriyono, CTMP as the Commander of the Marine Corps Task Element in the 2022 Cooperation Afloat Readiness And Training (CARAT) Exercise said that the exercise was carried out in addition to increasing the capabilities of Marine Corps soldiers of the Indonesian Navy, as well as to maintain and improve relations Military cooperation between Indonesia and America which has been going well so far.
 
Jul 25, 2013
321276870_501784352058453_3653052442803341881_n.jpg

321158763_820796445661157_4834328829100070969_n.jpg

321119625_1886338135045873_6603625145224030762_n.jpg

321222687_860396088615036_6303963415901833545_n.jpg


A number of Marine Corps Combat Vehicles (Ranpur) for the Indonesian Navy and US Marine Corps are collaborating to carry out Ground Operations at the 2022 CARAT (Cooperation Afloat Readiness And Training) Training Center at the 5th Marine Combat Training Center, Baluran Karangtekok, Situbondo, East Java. Tuesday (20/12/2022)

The BMP 3F Tank Ranpur carried out a joint Ground Operation by forming a synergistic formation with the Marine Corps Infantry troops of the Indonesian Navy and US Marines to seize enemy areas in the Karangtekok hills.

The attack began with shooting by MLRS Vampire and How 105 mm at enemy positions. And the movement of Infantry troops reinforced by 60 and 81 Mortars and utilizing the Marine Corps 2nd Amphibious Reconnaissance Combat Team and US Recon as front observers of Artillery Shooting.

"Use this exercise as a vehicle to gain experience and increase professionalism in Ground Operations tactics in addition to the main duties of the Marine Corps of the Indonesian Navy in carrying out Amphibious Operations, Coastal Defense Operations, Security of strategic outer islands and other operations according to the policy of the TNI Commander," said the 5th Infantry Battalion Commander. Marines Lt. Col. Marines Supriyono, CTMP as Dansatgas Marine Corps.
 
Jul 25, 2013
Intermezo

Indonesian Marine Rupanpur battalion

320759021_1584253132022228_8256918837693219687_n.jpg

320738316_1510163956151875_2355187947159194810_n.jpg

320777958_628500485739713_3116089507721216259_n.jpg

320800361_698438261621089_6998895021304991034_n.jpg

320842184_560588139218713_1174383895618068336_n.jpg

320707439_1198999737364008_1409780148706379296_n.jpg

320738525_1407087199828012_4519951785774178908_n.jpg


The Combat Scout Team (Rupanpur) of the 1st Marine Infantry Battalion performed a lightning strike demonstration at the Grand Reunion and a meeting of retired Marines 1st Infantry Battalion "Gungho Marines" in the Gedangan Marine Infantry Battalion 1, Sidoarjo, East Java. Sunday (18/12/2022).

In this lightning attack, Rupanpur Yonif 1 Marines simulated destroying targets that were used to hide and marshaling forces by the enemy to put up a fight. The attack begins with the paralyzing of the selected enemy or target by the sniper team and is followed by a lightning strike by the destruction team.

The Commander of the 1st Infantry Battalion Marines Lieutenant Colonel Marines Akhmad Kharis Mukhyiddin, S.A.P., M.Tr.Opsla expressed his gratitude to the Combat Scouts Team who had succeeded in presenting a demonstration of lightning attacks which was quite riveting to the participants of the grand reunion and meeting missed Retired Marines 1st Infantry Battalion "Gungho Marines”.
 

