A Banser instructor announces an afternoon schedule during a rigorous three day induction course for Nahdatul Ulama, Indonesia's largest Muslim organization, on July 23, 2017 in Kebumen, Indonesia. Claiming a membership of 50 million, the "militant moderates" from the Nahdlatul Ulama are dedicated to supporting Indonesia's national unity and multi-religious character while combating conservative Islamic organizations, which have recently become a more vocal force in Indonesian politics and culture.